How Russia is ramping up efforts to counter drones in Ukraine

Russian forces in Ukraine have been utilising a multi-pronged approach to degrading Ukrainian drones. The approach has included attacking the physical infrastructure used to extend their range, home-made and commercial electronic warfare (EW) systems at tactical echelons, and sniper pairs to shoot larger systems.

The development of counter-drone efforts has occurred organically and shifted from a previous reliance upon Russia’s battalion- and brigade-level EW which was doctrinally responsible for counter-drone effects at the start of the invasion.

A factor that has driven tactical counter-drone adaptations has been the increase in the scale of drone usage which has exposed units without