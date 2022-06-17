Eurosatory 2022- Teledyne FLIR Defense delivers 127 UGVs to the German Army

Teledyne FLIR Defense is poised to complete deliveries of 127 PackBot 525 UGVs to the German Army, with final shipments due in July.

PackBot 525 is a rugged, 27 kg, versatile UGV featuring enhanced communications, a tablet-based controller and a common architecture that allows users to quickly connect cameras and other attachments to suit different mission needs.

It also accepts a wide variety of sensors to detect chemical, biological and nerve agents, radiation levels and explosives, Teledyne FLIR announced on 15 June during the Eurosatory 2022 exhibition in Paris.

RELATED ARTICLES

Eurosatory 2022: Supacat seeks to spur conversation with HMT Mk2 105mm integration

Eurosatory 2022: Rafael to implement laser technology on air defence portfolio

Eurosatory 2022: Scorpion programme comes of age

This system keeps operators safe while conducting a wide range of tasks, such as bomb disposal, close-in surveillance, and situations involving hostages or hazardous materials.

Deployed in combat zones from the caves of Afghanistan to the IED-littered roads of Iraq, PackBot UGVs are in service with defence forces since 2001. Employed in 57 countries, PackBot has helped defeat more than 70,000 IEDs.