SAMP/T operational in Ukraine, Macron announces at Paris Air Show

22nd June 2023 - 15:00 GMT | by Harry Lye in Paris

A SAMP/T system firing an Aster missile. (Photo: MBDA)

The SAMP/T air defence system – made by Eurosam – is now operational in Ukraine, French President Emmanuel Macron announced on Monday.

The French leader used the occasion of the Paris Air Show, where SAMP/T was on display, to announce that the Franco-Italian system was now operational in Ukraine.

In a speech, Macron said: ‘Finally, and to return to the more immediate and ruthless reality of the war in Ukraine, I am pleased to be able to announce to you, together with my Italian colleague Giorgia Meloni, that the Franco-Italian SAMP/T is now deployed and operational in Ukraine, where it protects key installations and lives.

‘It is really Europe that protects Europe, and that is basically how we had to sum up

