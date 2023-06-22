SAMP/T operational in Ukraine, Macron announces at Paris Air Show

The French leader used the occasion of the Paris Air Show, where SAMP/T was on display, to announce that the Franco-Italian system was now operational in Ukraine.

In a speech, Macron said: ‘Finally, and to return to the more immediate and ruthless reality of the war in Ukraine, I am pleased to be able to announce to you, together with my Italian colleague Giorgia Meloni, that the Franco-Italian SAMP/T is now deployed and operational in Ukraine, where it protects key installations and lives.

‘It is really Europe that protects Europe, and that is basically how we had to sum up