Lithuania set for Leopards and CV90s following latest order of Boxers

23rd October 2024 - 16:12 GMT | by Damian Kemp in London

Lithuania has ordered more Boxer-Vilkas IFVs. (Photo: Lithuanian Defence Forces)

Lithuania, like several countries bordering Russia, has invested heavily in defence since the latter’s invasion of Ukraine. In the past 12 months, Lithuania has ordered GM200 air defence radars, Expal towed mortars and Mobile Short-Range Air Defence (MSHORAD) systems.

Lithuania’s State Defence Council has approved the purchase of KNDS Leopard 2 main battle tanks and BAE Systems Hagglunds CV-90 tracked infantry fighting vehicles (IFVs).

The approval follows on from an announcement earlier this month of the acquisition of an additional 27 ARTEC Boxer-Vilkas IFVs for the Lithuanian Armed Forces.

Lithuania minister of national defence Laurynas Kasčiūnas said the country “plans to sign a contract for the formation of a battalion of tanks in the near future” and to break the acquisition into stages to “enable the purchase air defence systems sooner”.

The number of Leopards to be purchased under

