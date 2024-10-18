To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

US companies invest in production capabilities to satisfy DoD’s hunger for cutting-edge capabilities

18th October 2024 - 16:25 GMT | by Flavia Camargos Pereira in Kansas City

A robot dog in Booz Allen’s new plant in Lorton, Virginia. (Photo: Booz Allen Hamilton)

BAE Systems, Booz Allen Hamilton and Lockheed Martin have been betting on new facilities and innovative manufacturing technologies to speed up the development of new solutions.

US-based defence companies have been increasing efforts to improve their production capacities in order to meet the Pentagon’s growing demands for innovative solutions. BAE Systems, Booz Allen Hamilton and Lockheed Martin have been relying on new facilities with advanced equipment, as well as on the use of cutting-edge manufacturing technologies.

Data analytics, generative artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML) and digital engineering (DE) have been playing a crucial role in this scenario.

On top of enabling the supply of unique solutions for the US DoD and its services and agencies, improving fabrication and assembling capacities also allows for accelerating

Flavia Camargos Pereira

Author

Flavia Camargos Pereira

Flavia Camargos Pereira is a North America editor at Shephard Media. She joined the company …

Read full bio

