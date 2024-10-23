US Army orders TOW missiles from Raytheon under contracts totalling $676 million
RTX’s Raytheon will manufacture BGM-71 tube-launched, optically-tracked, wireless-guided (TOW) weapon systems for the US Army under two deals totalling US$676 million.
The company’s separate awards comprise an annual production contract for $430 million in FY2023 and an additional $246 million award in 2024.
Raytheon has delivered more than 700,000 TOW weapon systems to US and international armed forces.
The US Department of Defense has provided Ukraine with approximately13,000 TOW missiles and the weapon has featured highly in several of the Ukraine support packages the US government has signed off on.
Tens-of-thousands of missiles have also been supplied to each of Egypt, Germany, Italy, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, the UK and the US.
Shephard Defence Insight noted that the unit price was approximately $100,000 meaning the contract would likely be for about 6,000 missiles or less based on possible cost increases of recent years.
Over the many years of the weapon being in service, Raytheon has continually conducted efforts to improve it.
In July 2022, the US Army and Raytheon Missiles & Defense fired two qualification shots of the 2B variant of the TOW anti-tank guided missile (ASTGM) weapon system.
The TOW 2B ATGMs deployed in the trial reached beyond the 4,000m range and demonstrated accurate targeting and warhead penetration against tactically representative targets.
Related Equipment in Defence Insight
More from Land Warfare
-
Lithuania set for Leopards and CV90s following latest order of Boxers
Lithuania, like several countries bordering Russia, has invested heavily in defence since the latter’s invasion of Ukraine. In the past 12 months, Lithuania has ordered GM200 air defence radars, Expal towed mortars and Mobile Short-Range Air Defence (MSHORAD) systems.
-
EOS looks to improve CUAS capability as further development and deployment continue
EOS Defense Systems remote weapon stations (RWS) have been in service in Ukraine. The company has seen users deploy it for CUAS roles in a war where drones have been heavily used.
-
Textron to make improvements to Ripsaw M5 and M3 UGVs
The company has been partnering with several suppliers to enhance the autonomy of its platforms.
-
General Motors completes first version of next-gen 4x4 military vehicle
GM has unveiled its “Next Generation” 4x4 military vehicle, a technology demonstrator based on the Chevrolet Silverado ZR2, featuring commercial components, a flexible design and advanced weapon systems.