Why is there an “insatiable demand” worldwide for AMRAAM?
International interest in the AIM-120 Advanced Medium-Range Air-to-Air Missile (AMRAAM) has skyrocketed led by the conflicts in Ukraine and Gaza. Those wars have been demonstrating the increasing relevance of air defence capabilities for today’s and tomorrow’s warfare and driving its acquisitions to multi-billion dollar levels.
Joe DeAntona, VP of requirements and capabilities of land and air defence systems at Raytheon, claimed the demand signal for the AIM-120 “continues to grow exponentially”.
“We are really on a path to move in a very aggressive way to meet that insatiable demand [for AMRAAMs] that exists globally, both in air-to-air capacity, but also in a surface-to-air
