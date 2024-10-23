Rheinmetall to supply 81mm EIMOS mortar systems to Spain under $162 million deal
Rheinmetall will supply Spain with 84 81mm EXPAL EIMOS under a €150 million (US$162 million) framework agreement announced on 23 October.
The contract includes maintenance and training components with the systems set to be delivered by the end of 2027.
As part of the UTEX programme, which was launched by the Spanish Ministry of Defence in 2017, various tactical light vehicles have been tested on an experimental basis to evaluate the installation of mortars.
EIMOS enables the company’s 81mm 81MX1 medium mortar and 60mm light mortars to be mounted in a 4x4 light vehicle such as the URO VAMTAC.
The turntable-mounted mortar can rotate through 360° and the mount soft-recoil system allows integration with most lightweight vehicles without any additional stabilisation systems as supporting legs.
Six ready-use rounds are stored on the turntable with additional rounds carried on the flatbed providing full combat autonomy.
In June 2022, EXPAL confirmed that the Dual EIMOS 81mm self-propelled mortar was in service with the Spanish Naval Infantry.
The disclosure followed the announcement in 2021 that the Spanish Army and Marine Corps had tested two onboard mortar systems on light vehicles manufactured by EXPAL Systems.
