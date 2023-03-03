Why NATO is seeking an advanced modular air defence solution

Aiming at rapidly procuring or developing an advanced, versatile, scalable, open-architecture solution, ten NATO countries are refining joint requirements for the Modular Ground Based Air Defence (Modular GBAD) project.

The participant nations are seeking a system that can respond to the proliferation of various types of increasingly sophisticated air threats along the very short, short and medium-range spectrum and can be tailored for individual operations.

This approach will enable Modular GBAD operators to mix and match individual components to create air defence force modules based on a single system.

Speaking to Shephard, a NATO official explained that the goal