To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

Why NATO is seeking an advanced modular air defence solution

3rd March 2023 - 11:30 GMT | by Flavia Camargos Pereira in Kansas City

RSS

Modular GBAD participant nations currently operate a broad set of air defence systems for different ranges. (Photo: NATO)

Under the Modular Ground Based Air Defence (GBAD) project, ten NATO members want to rapidly develop or acquire an air defence system that can respond to threats along the very short, short and medium-range spectrum.

Aiming at rapidly procuring or developing an advanced, versatile, scalable, open-architecture solution, ten NATO countries are refining joint requirements for the Modular Ground Based Air Defence (Modular GBAD) project.

The participant nations are seeking a system that can respond to the proliferation of various types of increasingly sophisticated air threats along the very short, short and medium-range spectrum and can be tailored for individual operations.

This approach will enable Modular GBAD operators to mix and match individual components to create air defence force modules based on a single system.

Speaking to Shephard, a NATO official explained that the goal

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Read this Article

Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 1 free story per week
  • Personalised news alerts
  • Daily and weekly newsletters
  • Free magazine subscription to all our titles
  • Downloadable equipment data handbooks
  • Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Create account

Unlimited Access

Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
  • Unlimited access to all published premium news
  • 10-year news archive access
  • Downloadable equipment data handbooks
  • Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Start your free trial
Flavia Camargos Pereira

Author

Flavia Camargos Pereira

Flavia Camargos Pereira is a land reporter at Shephard Media. She joined the company in …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Land Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us