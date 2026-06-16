Eurosatory 2026: Multi-domain operations drive demand for resilient battlefield networks

As armed forces need to interact across land, air, maritime, cyber and space domains, the ability to collect, process and distribute information is becoming as important as traditional combat power.

Eurosatory 2026 reflects this shift, with exhibitors placing increasing emphasis on resilient communications, integrated command systems and artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled decision support.

The growing importance of multi-domain operations (MDO) has been reinforced by lessons from Ukraine, where electronic warfare, jamming, cyber-attacks and contested communications have demonstrated the vulnerability of highly networked forces.

The challenge for militaries is no longer simply gathering information, but ensuring it remains accessible, actionable and secure in degraded environments.

One area attracting particular attention is battlefield connectivity. Estonian company Vegvisir has highlighted the growing requirement for systems capable of maintaining communications across multiple networks, automatically switching between available connections when links are disrupted.

Such capabilities are becoming increasingly important as military forces deploy larger numbers of crewed and uncrewed systems that depend on reliable communications to operate effectively.

Positioning and navigation are facing similar pressures. The widespread use of jamming and spoofing has exposed the limitations of relying solely on satellite navigation, driving interest in alternative technologies. French company SYSNAV is demonstrating its LocIndoor system, which uses magneto-inertial navigation to provide positioning data without Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) signals. The technology reflects a broader effort across the defence sector to ensure forces can continue operating when satellite services are unavailable.

Alongside resilient communications and navigation, attention is increasingly turning to how information from multiple sensors and platforms can be integrated into a single operational picture. Savox Communications’ MissionCore platform is one example of a wider trend towards open architectures designed to combine voice, video and sensor data across existing military networks while avoiding dependence on proprietary systems.

AI integration

AI is also emerging as an important enabler. Rather than using it to replacing operators, many companies are focusing on deploying AI to reduce workload and improve decision-making.

Finnish company Bittium, for example, is applying AI to tactical radios, enabling them to monitor the electromagnetic environment and act as distributed electronic warfare sensors. The approach illustrates a growing interest in extracting greater value from equipment already deployed in the field.

As military systems become increasingly interconnected, cybersecurity is also assuming greater operational significance. Leonardo’s Cyber Defence Suite reflects a growing focus on protecting mission-critical systems across multiple domains through integrated cyber monitoring and threat management architectures capable of operating even when connectivity is limited.

Taken together, these developments point towards a common objective. Future military advantage will depend not only on platforms and weapons, but on the ability to connect sensors, effectors and decision-makers across multiple domains while remaining resilient against disruption.

The technologies on display at Eurosatory suggest that the next phase of defence modernisation will focus as much on information superiority and network resilience as on traditional battlefield capabilities, with MDO continuing to shape investment priorities across the sector.