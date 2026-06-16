Eurosatory 2026: Boxing clever as companies offer containerised anti-drone solutions

US company Ondas Holdings and Estonia’s DefSecIntel presented containerised counter-uncrewed aerial system (CUAS) systems at Eurosatory in Paris this week with the latter drawing on its country’s experience and the former Israel’s experiences.

Ondas unveiled three products at Eurosatory 2026 – two uncrewed system products and a C2 system designed as a core for integrated missions – joining dozens of companies pushing the uncrewed and technology barrow at the exhibition.

The uncrewed systems are MODUS (Modular Under-Layer System) mobile CUAS platform and Iron Wave deployable robotic combat suite, with the third new platform being Lados, a layered autonomous defence operational C2 layer.

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Speaking to Shephard prior to the exhibition, company chief revenue officer Avshalom Amossi described MODUS as an autonomous system designed to overcome operational challenges such as fibre optic drones and deploying forces in highly contested arenas and GPS-denied environments.

The system can be reconfigured with different systems but the base system consists of Roboteam RT - 1000 Probot uncrewed ground vehicle and Airobotics autonomous interceptors with Iron Drone docking system, the box from which the CUAS interceptor is launched.

These are built around the MODUS detection core sensor tower which acts as the fixed, mission-critical unit across all configurations, which can include any platform or other effector.

Ondas Holdings unveiled the MODUS mobile CUAS platform at Eurosatory 2026. (Image: Ondas Holdings)

“The challenge is first-person view drones flying at low level in GPS-denied environments, and the requirements to move with the manoeuvrable forces, and MODUS is designed to solve this issue,” Amossi said.

“Iron Wave is a forward deployable containerised which, while not currently deployed, incorporates proven technologies to provide ‘bots before boots’. We believe in an autonomous system which can meet the enemy, to be in the front line to tackle the enemy first.

“Iron Wave is not currently operational but as a system by itself, we are adding more and more capabilities such as large uncrewed ground vehicles and robot dogs.”

Lados was also unveiled at the show and is designed to serve as the operational backbone connecting Ondas’ portfolio of technologies into a unified, systems-of-systems architecture. By integrating systems across Ondas’ operating companies and mission platforms, Lados is designed to enable users to collect intelligence, detect threats, coordinate assets, execute missions and manage responses through a unified operational environment.

DefSecIntel aims for eastern flank answers

On 15 June, Estonian company DefSecIntel launched what it described as “the automated interceptor drone launcher”, integrating the company’s Eirshield sensor and C2 platform, which is contained within a simple commercial van, with the DroneHive interceptor system.

DroneHive is a modular trailer that can be adapted to operate larger x-wing interceptors or smaller vertical launch systems in the class of Origin Robotics Blaze interceptor.

The company describes the system as being prepositioned as part of an integrated CUAS architecture and able to integrate different third-party CUAS aircraft.

Iron Wave is seen as a forward deployable system which could provide C2 support to mature uncrewed platforms. (Photo: Ondas)

A potential use for the system is as part of the Baltic Drone Wall which is designed to protect Europe’s eastern flank. Speaking to Shephard at the unveiling, Estonia’s Defence Minister Hanno Pevkur acknowledged the potential for the system.

“This kind of system is one of the layers but the wall is a multilayered systems starting from detection to the use of different effectors,” Pevkur said.

“The first part is acoustic sensors and then there is high-altitude radars, which we have had for many years. Then there are low altitude radars, which we have bought but we are buying more.”

In addition to what is on display at Eurosatory, Pevkur explained the company has “three more systems in testing phase”, adding: “We have been working on then between six months and a year to establish which is best and then look to go to contract.”