Eurosatory 2026: Rheinmetall launches new Caracal 6x6 variant
Being shown for the first time is the new Caracal Air Assault Vehicle (AAV) in 6x6 configuration which has been developed by Rheinmetall in close cooperation with Mercedes-Benz and MAGNA -1.
The standard Caracal is in a 4x4 configuration but the proven Mercedes-Benz W464 chassis has been fitted with a brand-new third powered axle and a modular flatbed concept extending to the rear to enable it to undertake a much wider range of battlefield missions such as weapons carrier.
The latest 6x6 version is now undergoing trials and, according to Rheinmetall, the German Army is expected to order the vehicle in the future.
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The gross vehicle weight of this version with cargo, crew and fuel is around 6,900kg. For self-recovery operations it is fitted with a front-mounted powered winch.
The-in production Caracal, meanwhile, has a typical gross vehicle weight of 4,900kg, of which up to 2,000kg can be payload, depending on mission fit, and options include ballistic or mine protection kit for enhanced survivability.
Both versions are powered by a Mercedes-Benz six-cylinder diesel developing 249bhp, which is coupled to a Mercedes-Benz NAG3 9G-Tronic automatic transmission which gives a maximum speed of up to 130km/h. Logistic support and training is already in place.
The baseline Caracal has roll-over protection and six seats with the back two facing the rear, and the option of a front-mounted winch for self-recovery. There is a ring mount on top on which a variety of weapons can be fitted, such as a 12.7mm machine gun (MG), 40mm Automatic Grenade Launcher (AGL) or even an anti-tank guided weapon (ATGW).
There is also stowage and fittings for other weapons such a pintle-mounted MG operated by the commander seated to the right of the driver and carrying anti-tank weapons.
According to the company, 3,058 Caracal (4x4) AAVs have now been ordered for Germany and the Netherlands with a quantity also supplied to the Ukraine with German government funding.
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