Eurosatory 2026: European rearmament fuels renewed demand for main battle tanks

The resurgence of large-scale land warfare in Europe is driving a renewed focus on main battle tanks (MBTs), with countries across the continent investing heavily in new platforms, upgrades and industrial capacity.

Eurosatory 2026 reflects this trend, with armoured vehicle modernisation remaining a priority for many armies despite the growing prominence of drones, electronic warfare and other emerging technologies.

According to Shephard’s Defence Insight, European MBT programmes excluding Russia are forecast to be worth approximately US$82 billion over the next decade, covering more than 4,200 vehicles across 19 programmes.

Much of this demand is being driven by lessons from Ukraine, where armoured vehicles continue to play a central role alongside artillery and uncrewed systems. Countries on NATO’s eastern flank have been among the most active, seeking to replace ageing Soviet-era equipment and strengthen deterrence capabilities.

While next-generation programmes such as the Main Ground Combat System (MGCS) and Main Armoured Tank of Europe (MARTE) continue to progress, near-term procurement activity is expected to focus on upgraded and proven designs. Platforms such as the Leopard 2A8, K2 Black Panther and M1A2 Abrams are attracting significant interest from governments seeking to field new capabilities quickly.

Poland remains one of the most prominent examples of this trend, combining large-scale purchases of Abrams and K2 tanks with plans for domestic production and assembly. Similar approaches are emerging elsewhere, with countries increasingly linking procurement decisions to industrial participation, technology transfer and domestic manufacturing.

Sovereign capability

This emphasis on sovereign capability is becoming a defining feature of the European armoured vehicle market. Recent initiatives in countries including Lithuania, Hungary and Poland demonstrate growing demand for local assembly facilities, maintenance infrastructure and domestic industrial involvement.

At the same time, collaborative programmes are gaining momentum. MARTE, supported by the European Defence Fund, brings together dozens of companies from across Europe to develop technologies for future armoured systems, reflecting broader efforts to strengthen industrial resilience through multinational cooperation.

The challenge facing industry is no longer simply developing new platforms. Manufacturers must also expand production capacity to meet growing demand. Analysts estimate Europe could require the ability to produce hundreds of tanks annually, depending on procurement decisions, production schedules and future industrial investments.

As European governments continue to increase defence spending and prioritise military readiness, the MBT market has become a clear example of how rearmament is reshaping both procurement priorities and the continent’s defence-industrial base.