Eurosatory 2026: Counter-drone moves into mainstream security market

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The rapid proliferation of small and easily acquired uncrewed aerial systems (UAS) has transformed counter-uncrewed aerial system (CUAS) technology from a niche capability into an increasingly important requirement for law enforcement and public security agencies across Europe.

Since 2022, operational lessons from Ukraine, growing concerns over critical infrastructure protection and an increase in drone-related incidents at airports, public events and sensitive facilities have accelerated investment in counter-drone systems.

One of the most significant trends has been a shift away from temporary deployments for major events towards permanent and layered CUAS architectures. Security organisations are increasingly seeking integrated solutions that combine radar, radio-frequency (RF) detection, electro-optical sensors and command-and-control systems, rather than relying on individual sensors or effectors.

The objective is to improve the detection, classification and tracking of drone threats in complex environments while reducing false alarms and minimising risks to people and property.

RF-based technologies remain attractive because they can identify and track commercial drone signals at relatively low cost. However, the emergence of autonomous navigation systems and alternative communications architectures has highlighted the limitations of RF-only approaches, driving demand for multisensor fusion.

Neutralising a drone in a civilian environment also presents different challenges from those encountered on the battlefield. Many operators favour non-kinetic approaches that seek to take control of or safely land an unauthorised drone by exploiting its communications links, reducing the risks associated with kinetic engagement in populated areas.

Operational mobility has also become a growing requirement, with police and security agencies seeking rapidly deployable systems capable of protecting political summits, major sporting events, transport hubs and critical national infrastructure. As a result, many suppliers now offer modular architectures that can be configured for fixed-site protection, vehicle-mounted deployment or use by rapid-response teams.

Evolving landscape

The procurement landscape has evolved considerably in recent years. In the UK, the National Police Chiefs’ Council established an £8 million (US$10.75 million) framework for the upgrade and replacement of the national counter-drone network. NATO’s Support and Procurement Agency also launched the alliance’s first multinational counter-small UAS procurement framework in 2024, reflecting wider efforts to standardise capability acquisition across Europe.

Policy developments are reinforcing this momentum. Since the publication of the EU Drone Strategy 2.0, the European Commission has highlighted the need for wider adoption of CUAS technologies by law enforcement agencies and operators of critical infrastructure, while also seeking to harmonise testing standards and information-sharing across member states.

Looking ahead, the market is expected to move towards increasingly networked and interoperable systems capable of supporting multiple agencies and jurisdictions. Artificial intelligence-assisted target classification, greater automation and improved integration with wider security architectures are likely to shape future requirements.

Eurosatory 2026 reflects the increasingly blurred boundary between defence and public security within the CUAS sector. Alongside major defence contractors, a growing number of specialist suppliers are showcasing technologies aimed at government and commercial users.

Among them are France’s MC2 Technologies, which is promoting its HADDES passive RF detection system, and Germany’s ARGUS Interception, which specialises in net-based drone capture technologies designed to minimise risk in urban environments.

Other exhibitors highlighting the growing importance of counter-uncrewed aerial system (CUAS) technologies include Australia’s DroneShield and Canada’s Skycope C-UAS Technologies.

DroneShield used Eurosatory to announce that its first European-manufactured CUAS system has come off the production line, a move intended to strengthen regional supply-chain resilience and support growing demand for sovereign defence capabilities.

Their presence reflects the increasing demand for mobile, scalable and non-kinetic capabilities tailored to law enforcement, public security and critical infrastructure protection requirements.