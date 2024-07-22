BAE Tridon MK2 fitted with Chess Dynamics fire control system

The Tridon MK2 ground-based air defence system from BAE Systems Bofors has been fitted with a fire control system from Chess Dynamics.

The Tridon MK2, launched at this year’s Eurosatory in Paris, is a 40mm anti-aircraft system that is both self-propelled and remote-controlled. Depending on the ammunition and sensor suite added to it, can effectively stop both ground and air attacks at a distance of up to 7.5 miles (12 km). This flexibility of armament and versatility of sensor inputs means the Tridon MK2 is a modular ground-based aerial defence unit.

On its launch, BAE Systems highlighted its ability to act as an anti-drone defence system, particularly aiming at NATO procurement in the light of Russia’s ongoing war against Ukraine, and it’s anti-NATO stance.

Lena Gillström, president of BAE Systems Bofors, introduced the Tridon MK2 as “the ideal solution for combat operations, where soldiers need a proven, high-precision and reliable anti-aircraft system to keep the skies clear and protect troops and infrastructure”.

Chess Dynamics, based in the UK, specialises in surveillance, tracking and gunfire control. Its collaboration with BAE Systems Bofors has added sophisticated fire control technology to the Tridon MK2.

Chess has delivered a variant of its Hawkeye Air Defence system. The Hawkeye AD system provides an integrated fire control solution for all types of ammunition. A high-definition thermal imager and daylight TV sensors are coupled with a high-performance laser range finder, all mounted on a dynamic direct-drive positioner. With a built-in tracker, that means the Hawkeye AD variant in the MK2 delivers precise 3-D coordinates for both air and surface targets to the weapon system’s gun control.

Whether NATO bites at the Tridon MK2 remains to be seen, but BAE Systems Bofors said it hoped the system could plug the gaps in air defence currently exploited by mass drone operations.