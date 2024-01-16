To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

CV90 aims to follow up northern European success by meeting southern demand

16th January 2024 - 09:10 GMT | by Damian Kemp in London

BAE Systems is looking beyond the CV90’s natural home in colder climates. (Photo: BAE Systems)

The BAE Systems Hägglunds’ CV90 IFV has been around for decades but continual refreshing to maintain power and relevance, along with a healthy market at home in Sweden and neighbouring countries, has led to more than 1,500 vehicle orders.

BAE Systems Hägglunds’ CV90 IFV rules the roost in northern Europe, used by all Nordic countries apart from Iceland, the armoured vehicle has made inroads south with sales in the Czech Republic, the Netherlands and Switzerland. In more recent times it has seen action on battlefields of Ukraine.

Key to the vehicle’s initial success was a design that meets the demands of northern Europe’s cold and wet environment. Developed in the 1980s, its home country of Sweden made the first orders in 1993, followed closely by Norway and other neighbouring countries early in the following century and into the 2010s.

The platform is now into its fourth iteration but

