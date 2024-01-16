CV90 aims to follow up northern European success by meeting southern demand

BAE Systems Hägglunds’ CV90 IFV rules the roost in northern Europe, used by all Nordic countries apart from Iceland, the armoured vehicle has made inroads south with sales in the Czech Republic, the Netherlands and Switzerland. In more recent times it has seen action on battlefields of Ukraine.

Key to the vehicle’s initial success was a design that meets the demands of northern Europe’s cold and wet environment. Developed in the 1980s, its home country of Sweden made the first orders in 1993, followed closely by Norway and other neighbouring countries early in the following century and into the 2010s.

The platform is now into its fourth iteration but