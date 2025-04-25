To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Oshkosh notches JLTV win with Dutch order

25th April 2025 - 10:44 GMT | by Damian Kemp in London

The Dutch Ministry of Defence has ordered 150 JLTV variants. (Photo: Oshkosh Defense)

The order further extends the Oshkosh Defense production line as AM General, selected for US orders, pushes to get vehicles out the door with no room for export orders.

Oshkosh Defense will supply the Royal Netherlands Marine Corps with 150 Dutch Expeditionary Patrol Vehicles (DXPV), a variant of the company’s Joint Light Tactical Vehicle (JLTV).

The DXPV will be supplied through Oshkosh Defense Europe and has been tailored to fulfil the requirements for its Future Littoral All Terrain Mobility – Patrol Vehicle (FLATM-PV).

The value of the contract has not been announced but a similar Portuguese requirement saw vehicles at a unit cost of US$344,000 meaning the Dutch deal could be worth in the region of $50 million.

Pat Williams, chief programs officer for Oshkosh Defense, offered

