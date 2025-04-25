Oshkosh notches JLTV win with Dutch order
Oshkosh Defense will supply the Royal Netherlands Marine Corps with 150 Dutch Expeditionary Patrol Vehicles (DXPV), a variant of the company’s Joint Light Tactical Vehicle (JLTV).
The DXPV will be supplied through Oshkosh Defense Europe and has been tailored to fulfil the requirements for its Future Littoral All Terrain Mobility – Patrol Vehicle (FLATM-PV).
The value of the contract has not been announced but a similar Portuguese requirement saw vehicles at a unit cost of US$344,000 meaning the Dutch deal could be worth in the region of $50 million.
Pat Williams, chief programs officer for Oshkosh Defense, offered
