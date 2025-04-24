US and Europe continue moves to boost 155mm munitions production
The US Army and General Dynamics Ordnance and Tactical Systems has opened a new load, assemble and pack facility for 155mm high explosive artillery projectiles to expand production capacity.
The Load, Assemble, and Pack (LAP) facility in Camden, Arkansas is the final stage in artillery projectile production, where projectile bodies are filled with explosive material, assembled with other components, and packed for shipment. It features two new LAP lines that will produce completed high-explosive projectiles at a rate of 50,000 per month when fully operational.
The facility is seen as part of a coordinated effort by the army to increase
