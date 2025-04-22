US Army LTAMDS enters production phase
The US Army has approved the transition of the Lower Tier Air and Missile Defense Sensor (LTAMDS) to the production and deployment phase after the capability underwent a series of tests and evaluations.
RTX Raytheon announced the accomplishment of the Milestone C of the programme on 21 April. In February, Shephard anticipated that the company expected this effort to reach its next stage in the second quarter of this year.
The service started the LTAMDS initiative in 2019 by using its middle-tier acquisition authority to rapidly develop field prototypes. The effort entered operational testing in 2022.
“Defence programmes of this
Already have an account? Log in
Want to keep reading this article?
More from Land Warfare
-
Technology transfer: how well does it work?
Technology transfer is trumpeted by many companies as a way to tap into new markets, win contracts and expand supply and manufacturing capability. It is often used in the area of armoured fighting vehicles (AFVs) and these requirements are a way to see how – and if – they work.
-
Singapore’s DSTA and Sweden’s FMV to collaborate on land systems
New agreement between Singapore’s DSTA and Sweden’s FMV signals deepening cooperation on land systems, with potential focus on counter-UAS and mobile air defence solutions.
-
Company formed to lead Franco-German main battle tank replacement
Launched at the initiative of the French and German governments, the Main Ground Combat System (MGCS) project aims to replace the German Leopard 2 and French Leclerc main battle tanks with a multi-platform ground combat system by 2040.
-
British Army defeats swarm with Thales radio frequency anti-drone system
Developed by a Thales UK-led industry consortium, the demonstrator has been designed to explore the potential of radiofrequency weapons for the UK Armed Forces and is being trialled by the British Army.