US Army LTAMDS enters production phase

The US Army has approved the transition of the Lower Tier Air and Missile Defense Sensor (LTAMDS) to the production and deployment phase after the capability underwent a series of tests and evaluations.

RTX Raytheon announced the accomplishment of the Milestone C of the programme on 21 April. In February, Shephard anticipated that the company expected this effort to reach its next stage in the second quarter of this year.

The service started the LTAMDS initiative in 2019 by using its middle-tier acquisition authority to rapidly develop field prototypes. The effort entered operational testing in 2022.

“Defence programmes of this