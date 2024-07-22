To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

  • MBDA shows Orchestrike swarming missile system progress at Farnborough

MBDA shows Orchestrike swarming missile system progress at Farnborough

22nd July 2024 - 10:53 GMT | by Damian Kemp in Farnborough, UK

RSS

Orchestrike has been designed to achieve large effects by overwhelming targets with multiple missiles. (Image: MBDA)

MBDA demonstrated Orchestrike, a collaborative combat solution designed to help overcome complex air defence challenges, at Paris Air Show in 2023 and is showing the progress made since then at Farnborough International Airshow.

MBDA has outlined the future spiral development of its Orchestrike system which has been designed to create a integrated swarm of missiles to enable them to take out systems within a priority target.

Under a concept of operations an aircraft or multiple aircraft would fire missiles – against an air defence system, for example – with each missile assigned a target, in this case perhaps a radar, missile battery and hardened shelter.

The individual targets are assigned a priority and if the missile assigned top priority cannot achieve its mission, another missile will take up the key target such as the air defence radar.

A company official

Damian Kemp

Author

Damian Kemp

Damian Kemp has worked in the defence media for 25 years covering military aircraft, defence …

Read full bio

