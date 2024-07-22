MBDA shows Orchestrike swarming missile system progress at Farnborough

MBDA has outlined the future spiral development of its Orchestrike system which has been designed to create a integrated swarm of missiles to enable them to take out systems within a priority target.

Under a concept of operations an aircraft or multiple aircraft would fire missiles – against an air defence system, for example – with each missile assigned a target, in this case perhaps a radar, missile battery and hardened shelter.

The individual targets are assigned a priority and if the missile assigned top priority cannot achieve its mission, another missile will take up the key target such as the air defence radar.

A company official