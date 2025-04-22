To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

Ireland plans for radar capability in 2026

22nd April 2025 - 12:41 GMT | by Damian Kemp in Dublin

RSS

Ireland already operates C295s as maritime patrol aircraft but under boosted spending plans, which include an air surveillance radar capability, the force is receiving a transport variant this year. (Photo: Irish Air Corps)

The Irish Government has previously outlined ambitious plans, the furthest reach of these being the possible purchase of fighter aircraft to provide a capability the country’s defence force currently doesn’t have. A more advanced procurement effort for a primary radar is being fast tracked.

Ireland’s primary radar capability is expected to begin being rolled out next year, according to the country’s Tánaiste and Minister for Defence Simon Harris.

Speaking to Ireland’s national broadcaster RTE, Harris said: “Year on year, indeed month and month from next year, we’ll be in an enhanced position.”

Harris, addressing the Irish parliament earlier this year, said that a project team comprising senior civil and military personnel had begun work on a programme to develop further military radar capabilities.

“This includes military primary radar systems, ground-based air defence, and maritime and counter uncrewed aerial systems,” he said.

“These are

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Damian Kemp

Author

Damian Kemp

Damian Kemp has worked in the defence media for 25 years covering military aircraft, defence …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Land Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us