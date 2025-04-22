Ireland plans for radar capability in 2026

Ireland’s primary radar capability is expected to begin being rolled out next year, according to the country’s Tánaiste and Minister for Defence Simon Harris.

Speaking to Ireland’s national broadcaster RTE, Harris said: “Year on year, indeed month and month from next year, we’ll be in an enhanced position.”

Harris, addressing the Irish parliament earlier this year, said that a project team comprising senior civil and military personnel had begun work on a programme to develop further military radar capabilities.

“This includes military primary radar systems, ground-based air defence, and maritime and counter uncrewed aerial systems,” he said.

“These are