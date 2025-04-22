Ireland plans for radar capability in 2026
Ireland’s primary radar capability is expected to begin being rolled out next year, according to the country’s Tánaiste and Minister for Defence Simon Harris.
Speaking to Ireland’s national broadcaster RTE, Harris said: “Year on year, indeed month and month from next year, we’ll be in an enhanced position.”
Harris, addressing the Irish parliament earlier this year, said that a project team comprising senior civil and military personnel had begun work on a programme to develop further military radar capabilities.
“This includes military primary radar systems, ground-based air defence, and maritime and counter uncrewed aerial systems,” he said.
“These are
More from Land Warfare
-
Technology transfer: how well does it work?
Technology transfer is trumpeted by many companies as a way to tap into new markets, win contracts and expand supply and manufacturing capability. It is often used in the area of armoured fighting vehicles (AFVs) and these requirements are a way to see how – and if – they work.
-
Singapore’s DSTA and Sweden’s FMV to collaborate on land systems
New agreement between Singapore’s DSTA and Sweden’s FMV signals deepening cooperation on land systems, with potential focus on counter-UAS and mobile air defence solutions.
-
Company formed to lead Franco-German main battle tank replacement
Launched at the initiative of the French and German governments, the Main Ground Combat System (MGCS) project aims to replace the German Leopard 2 and French Leclerc main battle tanks with a multi-platform ground combat system by 2040.
-
British Army defeats swarm with Thales radio frequency anti-drone system
Developed by a Thales UK-led industry consortium, the demonstrator has been designed to explore the potential of radiofrequency weapons for the UK Armed Forces and is being trialled by the British Army.