Dronebuster product line and production capability expanded
DZYNE Technologies, a US-based counter-autonomous systems company, has announced plans to increase its manufacturing capability and unveiled details on its new handheld Dronebuster 4-EU CUAS device.
The move to increase production follows what the company describes as “a recent multi-million-dollar contract award for Dronebuster from an undisclosed allied customer” and the unveiling of the Dronebuster Detect, Track, Identify, Mitigate (DTIM) kit at IDEX in the UAE in February.
The Dronebuster 4-EU operates within European short-range device frequency bands providing the option to jam unwanted drones across a variety of EU-specific frequencies. It also incorporates an optional PNT (Position, Navigation and
