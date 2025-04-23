To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

Dronebuster product line and production capability expanded

23rd April 2025 - 15:06 GMT | by Damian Kemp in London

RSS

Dronebuster 4-EU can form part of Dronebuster DTIM. (Photo: DZYNE)

DZYNE Technologies, the maker of Dronebuster counter-uncrewed aerial system (C-UAS) devices, has announced plans to expand production and released details on a new version of the system. This follows the release of an all-in-one kit system earlier this year.

DZYNE Technologies, a US-based counter-autonomous systems company, has announced plans to increase its manufacturing capability and unveiled details on its new handheld Dronebuster 4-EU CUAS device.

The move to increase production follows what the company describes as “a recent multi-million-dollar contract award for Dronebuster from an undisclosed allied customer” and the unveiling of the Dronebuster Detect, Track, Identify, Mitigate (DTIM) kit at IDEX in the UAE in February.

The Dronebuster 4-EU operates within European short-range device frequency bands providing the option to jam unwanted drones across a variety of EU-specific frequencies. It also incorporates an optional PNT (Position, Navigation and

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Damian Kemp

Author

Damian Kemp

Damian Kemp has worked in the defence media for 25 years covering military aircraft, defence …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Land Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us