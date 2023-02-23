View all IDEX and NAVDEX 2023 News

IDEX 2023: Milanion NTGS integrates light mortar on all-terrain vehicle, signs Streit Group MoU

23rd February 2023 - 16:00 GMT | by The Shephard News Team in London

The Alakran S light mortar was integrated on a Polaris RZR vehicle at IDEX 2023. (Photo: Milanion NTGS)

Milanion NTGS is displaying its light mortar system mounted on a Polaris RZR vehicle and has signed an agreement to collaborate with the UAE's Streit Group.

The result of development and upgrades to the original mortar system, Milanion's Alakran S has debuted at IDEX 2023 integrated on board a Polaris RZR vehicle. 

The Alakran S mobile mortar is designed for 81mm rapid fire-support to ground combat units. It саn shoot eight rounds and leave its location in less than 2 minutes, according to the company. Electro-mechanical servos provide automatic, fast and accurate aiming. 

The mortar is equipped with its own fire control system, using GIS technology and supports new functions such as zonal shooting and multiple rounds.

Milanion NTGS, through its UK arm, also signed a memorandum of understanding with UAE-based Streit Group on 22 February to explore strategic opportunities to supply, market and fulfil interest in the Alakran mortar family.

'The cooperation with Milanion NTGS is a key relationship for Streit Group,' said Ahmed Raza, the company's deputy chairman. 'With this opportunity, we will be able to incorporate the Alakran system into our existing global supply chain for our broad range of defence products.'

 

Shephard's IDEX and NAVDEX 2023 coverage is sponsored by:

World Defense Show

The Shephard News Team

Author

The Shephard News Team

As part of our promise to deliver comprehensive coverage to Premium News and Defence Insight …

Read full bio

