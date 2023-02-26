View all IDEX and NAVDEX 2023 News

×

To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select
  • Home>
  • News>
  • Land Warfare>
  • IDEX 2023: Czech firm offers multi-layered air defence for Middle East market

IDEX 2023: Czech firm offers multi-layered air defence for Middle East market

26th February 2023 - 05:00 GMT | by Norbert Neumann in Abu Dhabi

RSS

The Multi-Layered Air Defence System has a vertical launch capability and can be used against fighter jets, high-altitude bombers, UAVs, anti-radiation missiles and cruise missiles. (Photo: Excalibur International)

The air defence capability is currently under development and ‘partially in production’ for an undisclosed customer.

Visitors to IDEX 2023 were able to view Czech firm Excalibur International's Multi-Layered Air Defence System (MLADS).

The ensemble consists of a multirole radar family, a C2 system produced by Czech company Retia and an air defence missile family manufactured by Roketsan of Turkey.

The air defence capability is currently under development and ‘partially in production’ for an undisclosed customer where Excalibur is acting as prime contractor and integrator, the company’s technical consultant David Roth and a Retia spokesperson told Shephard at the show.

Related Articles

Eurosatory 2022: Excalibur Army introduces Morana Howitzer

Roketsan delivers Sungur MANPADS to Turkish Armed Forces

IDEX 2023: France weighs air defence needs as global SAMP/T NG production kicks off

Shephard understands that the client is likely from a Middle Eastern country, and the system is set to be ready by 2025.

At the heart of the MLADS lies a medium-range missile system with a 25km range and a long-range missile system that can engage targets from 70km with its high-explosive fragmentation warhead.

Excalibur says the missile systems have a vertical launch capability and can be used against fighter jets, high-altitude bombers, UAVs, anti-radiation missiles and cruise missiles.

Against similar threats, Roketsan currently only offers the HİSAR Air Defence Missile, but this only has a 15km range. The company also sells its KHAN missile which can reach 80-280km, but these are only effective against land targets.

The system's radar element comprises medium-range multirole and long-range multirole units with an instrumental interception range of 200km and 470km, respectively.

Both radars provide precision tracking in parallel with guidance of launched missiles, the Retia spokesperson said. They can operate in a rotating mode that covers 360 degrees for surveillance, or sector mode for missile guidance at 90 degrees.

SPYDER-SRSAMP/TS-400 TriumfPatriot SAM systemHQ-9
TitleSPYDER-SRSAMP/TS-400 TriumfPatriot SAM systemHQ-9
CategoriesAir DefenceAir DefenceAir DefenceAir DefenceAir Defence
SubcategoriesSelf-propelled missile systemsSelf-propelled missile systemsSelf-propelled missile systemsDeployable/static missile systemsDeployable/static missile systems
SuppliersRafael Advanced Defense SystemsEUROSAMAlmaz-AnteyRaytheonCPMIEC
RegionMIDDLE EASTEUROPEEUROPENORTH AMERICAASIA
Manufacturer CountryISRAELFRANCERUSSIAUSACHINA
Total Ordered302812541833
Total Delivered302710440033
Unit Cost (US$)14000000.00432000000.00950000000.00776000000.00U
First Delivery Date20102011200719842010
Out Of Service Date2040204020402048U
StatusIn productionIn productionIn productionIn productionIn production
Entry URLhttps://plus.shephardmedia.com...https://plus.shephardmedia.com...https://plus.shephardmedia.com...https://plus.shephardmedia.com...https://plus.shephardmedia.com...
Length 1 (overall)3.62m4.9mUUU
Diameter 1 (overall)160mm180mmUN/AN/A
Weight 1 (overall)118kg510kg1,893kgUU
Range 2 (effective)15,000m100,000m400,000m96,000m300,000m
Effective Altitude30,000ft65,600ft100,000ft78,740ft98,400ft
Width 1 (overall)UUUUU
Height 1 (overall)UUUUU
Speed 2 (projectile)U2,721ktU1,029m/s1,440m/s

Top 5 air defence systems. This data has been verified by the same team that brings you Defence Insight. Want to learn more?

The open architecture C2 is designed to integrate with modern air defence system sensors and effectors seamlessly.

The core system components are placed onto a heavy-duty chassis, currently a Tatra 8x8.

The MLADS could benefit from missiles capable of engaging from longer ranges, however, Excalibur is likely to keep offering costs low and target countries with smaller budgets. Additionally, the system could serve as an inner layer of a larger air defence network.

 

Shephard's IDEX and NAVDEX 2023 coverage is sponsored by:

World Defense Show

Norbert Neumann

Author

Norbert Neumann

Norbert is the Military Training & Simulation reporter at Shephard Media. Before joining Shephard in …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from IDEX and NAVDEX 2023 | View all news

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us