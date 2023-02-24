IDEX 2023: Amphibious Patria 6x6 vehicle goes on show
Shown for the first time in the Middle East is the latest Patria 6x6 Armoured Wheeled Vehicle (AWV) which is being adopted by an increasing number of countries in Europe including Estonia, Finland, Latvia and Sweden with Germany potentially being added.
According to Mikko Karppinen, senior VP, portfolio, at Patria, 'we will market the AWV 6x6 alongside the latest Patria 8x8 Armoured Modular Vehicle XP [Extra Performance, Payload and Protection] as they are complimentary vehicles.”
The AWV is already in quantity production for Latvia which has ordered around 200 vehicles, and each customer will fit its own communications, battle management system (BMS) and weapon station.
The vehicle shown at IDEX is fully amphibious, being propelled in the water by two shrouded propellers at the rear but the baseline model can ford to a depth of 1.5m.
While the AWV is typically fitted with a protected or remote weapon station (RWS), trials have shown that it can support much heavier weapons such as the Patria 120mm NEMO mortar which is already in service in the Middle East for land and sea applications.
Typical gross vehicle weight (GVW) of AWV is around 28t depending of the level of ballistic and mine protection, with the hull being of all welded steel armour which is bent into shape in some parts for greater strength.
According to Patria maximum ballistic protection level is STANAG 4569 Level 4. Standard equipment includes a winch which can be used to the front or rear, with the option of a central tyre inflation system and cameras for situational awareness.
The AWV shown at IDEX 2023 is fitted with a Kongsberg RWS armed with a 12.7mm machine gun and a Javelin antitank guided weapon. Installed on the roof is a pintle-mounted 7.62mm MG to cover the rear arc plus a small UAV for reconnaissance purposes.
IDEX 2023: Codan Communications presents new squad radio
The company’s new squad radio system can self-heal and relay information across a network.
Israeli defence firms strengthen Gulf ties at IDEX 2023
Following the Abraham Accords, Israeli and Gulf defence firms have forged ever closer bonds.
NAVDEX 2023: Fincantieri offering S800 small submarine to Pakistan
Presented at NAVDEX in Abu Dhabi, the S800 is pitched as a middle-of-the-market boat between midget submarines and larger designs.
IDEX 2023: Black Eagle UAV gets miniature airborne radar
Integrating the radar into the Steadicopter UAS allows the rotorcraft to spot potential maritime threats.
IDEX 2023: Saudi Arabia in frame to buy ‘Korean Patriot’ SAM system
South Korea's LIG Nex1 is confident Saudi Arabia will become the next customer for its Medium-range Surface-to-Air Missile Block-II after the UAE.