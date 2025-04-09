General Atomics and Rafael unveil new multi-domain missile
General Atomics Electromagnetic Systems (GA-EMS) and Rafael Advanced Defense Systems introduced the Bullseye multi-domain, long-range, precision-guided strike missile on 7 April at the Sea-Air-Space Conference in National Harbor, Maryland.
The interceptor features a modular, scalable architecture and allows for incremental development, interoperability and system component upgrades. It is configurable to support various warhead payloads and propulsion requirements.
Bullseye can be fired from jet fighters, light attack aircraft, helicopters, small maritime vessels and ground vehicles.
The system has been engineered “to meet US military specifications and provide multi-platform launch capabilities from air, ground and sea for strike mass at an affordable
