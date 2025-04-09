To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

General Atomics and Rafael unveil new multi-domain missile

9th April 2025 - 13:04 GMT | by Flavia Camargos Pereira in Kansas City

Bullseye missile. (Photo: General Atomics Electromagnetic Systems)

Currently under development, Bullseye has been designed to be a long-range, precision-guided strike capability.

General Atomics Electromagnetic Systems (GA-EMS) and Rafael Advanced Defense Systems introduced the Bullseye multi-domain, long-range, precision-guided strike missile on 7 April at the Sea-Air-Space Conference in National Harbor, Maryland.

The interceptor features a modular, scalable architecture and allows for incremental development, interoperability and system component upgrades. It is configurable to support various warhead payloads and propulsion requirements.

Bullseye can be fired from jet fighters, light attack aircraft, helicopters, small maritime vessels and ground vehicles.

The system has been engineered “to meet US military specifications and provide multi-platform launch capabilities from air, ground and sea for strike mass at an affordable

Flavia Camargos Pereira

Author

Flavia Camargos Pereira

Flavia Camargos Pereira is a North America editor at Shephard Media.

