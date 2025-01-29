Trump orders the fast implementation of next-gen air and missile defence capabilities

The White House issued an executive order on 27 January determining the Pentagon to accelerate the development and implementation of emerging solutions in its air and missile defence inventory.

The paper stated that the Secretary of Defence would submit a plan within 60 days for the implementation of next-generation missile capabilities able to defeat ballistic, hypersonic, advanced cruise missiles and other next-generation aerial attacks.

This plan will cover measures to speed up the deployment of the Hypersonic and Ballistic Tracking Space Sensor layer, as well as the development of proliferated space-based interceptors capable of defeating missiles in the boost phase and