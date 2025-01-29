To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

  Trump orders the fast implementation of next-gen air and missile defence capabilities

Trump orders the fast implementation of next-gen air and missile defence capabilities

29th January 2025 - 10:01 GMT | by Flavia Camargos Pereira in Kansas City

The launch of an SM-3 Block IIA missile. (Photo: US MDA)

The US government has ordered the acceleration of the development and deployment of solutions to counter ballistic, hypersonic and advanced cruise missiles.

The White House issued an executive order on 27 January determining the Pentagon to accelerate the development and implementation of emerging solutions in its air and missile defence inventory.

The paper stated that the Secretary of Defence would submit a plan within 60 days for the implementation of next-generation missile capabilities able to defeat ballistic, hypersonic, advanced cruise missiles and other next-generation aerial attacks.

This plan will cover measures to speed up the deployment of the Hypersonic and Ballistic Tracking Space Sensor layer, as well as the development of proliferated space-based interceptors capable of defeating missiles in the boost phase and

Flavia Camargos Pereira

Flavia Camargos Pereira

Flavia Camargos Pereira is a North America editor at Shephard Media. She joined the company …

