Rafael and Elbit supply electronic warfare solution for frigate protection to NATO nations

Rafael Advanced Defence Systems and Elbit Systems have been awarded a contract to supply a naval decoy control and launching system (DCLS) to protect the new frigates of some European NATO-member nations.

The contract, which will run over four years, includes delivery of systems for five vessels, and will provide an integrated solution from both companies, combining Elbit’s Deseaver Mk-4 DCLS with a range of Rafael’s decoy countermeasures.

The integrated system fires various kinds of decoy rounds from multiple launchers to counter simultaneous threats. That allows for the enhancement of a frigate’s soft-kill anti-missile defence capabilities.

Using trainable and stabilised launchers which can rapidly and accurately deploy decoys selected by anti-missile algorithms, it can be fully integrated into the frigates’ main combat systems, combining both passive and active decoy countermeasures.

Those passive and active decoy countermeasures have been designed to effectively neutralise threats such as advanced anti-ship missile seekers. Upon announcing the contract, Rafael said that its family of passive RF and IR decoy countermeasures had recently undergone a significant upgrade, adding the C-GEM active decoy into the mix. The C-GEM was developed specifically to counter the most threatening adversary ASMs.

Tzvi Marmor, EVP and general manager at Rafael - Land and Naval Systems Division, said the company was “proud and honoured” by the new frigate protection contract.

“With decades of operational experience and a deep understanding of the evolving threats in the maritime domain, Rafael is dedicated to providing reliable and innovative EW systems that ensure mission success and safeguard our allies at sea,” he added.