General Atomic wins contract to further develop Long Range Manoeuvring Projectile

General Atomics Electromagnetic Systems (GA-EMS) has been awarded a contract from the US Navy to further develop its Long Range Manoeuvring Projectile (LRMP) common round, which is fired from standard 155mm artillery systems.

GA-EMS received the award via Advanced Technology International from the Naval Surface Technology Innovation Consortium Other Transaction Authority.

The contract will let the company mature and further demonstrate the LRMP prototype system and its ability to perform the Navy’s Common Round offensive strike missions. It is a further step forward for a system which started as a private venture.

The LRMP is designed to defeat static and moving targets at 120km and beyond, which the company describes as a “factor of four increase in range from conventional artillery systems beyond what is currently available today”.

It is scalable for use in all existing artillery systems, ensuring compatibility with legacy launchers, autoloaders and handling equipment, according to GA-EMS.

The sabots fall away from the LRMP and the wings extend once it is fired. It then starts to glide towards the target, with the terminal angle being 90° for maximum effect.

Mike Rucker, head of weapon programmes at GA-EMS, said the LRMP had been successfully tested to ensure survivability, performance and aerodynamics.

“We are in preparations for upcoming LRMP common round glide testing at Dugway Proving Grounds in Utah as part of the first contract task order,” Rucker remarked.

“Additional milestone testing and follow-on tasks will be completed throughout the contract’s five-year period of performance to design, manufacture, assemble and test LRMP rounds for 150mm artillery systems as well as other platforms.”