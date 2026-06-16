Eurosatory 2026: French Gendarmerie expands Centaur fleet

While much of the attention at Eurosatory 2026 is focused on military vehicle programmes, protected mobility remains an important requirement for Europe’s gendarmerie and paramilitary police forces.

Across the continent, security organisations are modernising ageing fleets with platforms designed to support public-order operations, counter-terrorism missions, civil contingencies and critical infrastructure protection.

The French Gendarmerie Nationale is taking delivery of increasing numbers of the Centaur 4x4 internal security vehicle (ISV), which is replacing the Berliet VBRG fleet that entered service more than 40 years ago.

Developed by French company Soframe, the Centaur provides a high level of protection for internal security operations, including protection for the front-mounted engine compartment.

Although official production figures have not been released, more than 70 vehicles are understood to have been ordered, with production continuing.

The vehicle has a gross weight of approximately 14.5t and is powered by a 330hp diesel engine coupled to an automatic transmission. Maximum road speed is claimed to be 104km/h, with an operating range of 750km.

In addition to the driver and commander, the vehicle can carry 10 personnel, who can dismount rapidly through side and rear doors.

A hydraulically operated dozer blade is mounted at the front of the hull. During a Eurosatory mobility demonstration, the blade was used to remove a vehicle obstructing a roadway.

To support its internal security role, the Centaur is fitted with a roof-mounted remote weapon station (RWS), displayed at Eurosatory with a mock machine gun.

The vehicle is equipped with air conditioning, a central tyre inflation system and power steering, helping to reduce driver workload and gives a turning radius of 9m.

Also fitted is an acoustic gunshot detection system that alerts the crew to incoming fire and enables rapid orientation of the RWS towards the threat.

Additional roof-mounted equipment includes grenade launchers providing 360° coverage,. These are capable of firing smoke or tear-gas munitions.

A telescopic mast-mounted sensor suite incorporating day and night cameras provides surveillance capability, with imagery displayed on screens inside the vehicle.

Supporting the Centaur fleet are mobile command-post vehicles based on commercial van chassis. Similar vehicles are also used to control small uncrewed aerial vehicles (UAVs), which provide real-time imagery to Centaur crews and other deployed elements.

The Gendarmerie Mobile comprises approximately 13,000 personnel organised into eight regions across metropolitan France and overseas territories.

A squadron participating in demonstrations at Eurosatory consisted of 155 personnel, including nine women, organised into four platoons. The unit is scheduled to deploy to New Caledonia in July.

The Centaur programme reflects a broader trend towards highly connected protected vehicles that can serve as mobile command posts while providing enhanced protection and mobility.

As the distinction between military and internal security requirements continues to narrow, European gendarmerie organisations are increasingly seeking platforms capable of operating across a wide range of missions, from crowd management and disaster response to counter-terrorism and homeland security operations.