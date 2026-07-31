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July land forces roundup: UK outlines spending with details unveiled on Eurosatory vehicles

31st July 2026 - 10:39 GMT | by Damian Kemp in London, UK

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The UK’s Defence Investment Plan included funding to replace British Army Land Rovers. (Photo: UK Ministry of Defence/Crown Copyright)

Analysis of the long-awaited UK Defence Investment Plan, which was finally released on 30 June, revealed scant investment in platform replacement for the British Army. The bright spot in July, however, was a multibillion-dollar contract awarded for the British Army’s Collective Training System.

While June’s Eurosatory exhibition was followed by a subdued July in terms of land vehicle news, developments from the UK Ministry of Defence (MoD) on procurement plans, along with a major British Army training contract, stood out as highlights of the past month.

The UK’s Defence Investment Plan (DIP) arrived almost a year after the government released its Strategic Defence Review, which underpins it, but there was limited good news for the army on new spending, particularly for the Land Mobility Programme.

One standout development from July was the 15-year, £2 billion (US$2.7 billion) contract awarded to Omnia Training, a consortium of companies, by the UK MoD for the British Army’s

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Damian Kemp

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Damian Kemp

Damian Kemp has worked in the defence media for 25 years covering military aircraft, defence …

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