July land forces roundup: UK outlines spending with details unveiled on Eurosatory vehicles
While June’s Eurosatory exhibition was followed by a subdued July in terms of land vehicle news, developments from the UK Ministry of Defence (MoD) on procurement plans, along with a major British Army training contract, stood out as highlights of the past month.
The UK’s Defence Investment Plan (DIP) arrived almost a year after the government released its Strategic Defence Review, which underpins it, but there was limited good news for the army on new spending, particularly for the Land Mobility Programme.
One standout development from July was the 15-year, £2 billion (US$2.7 billion) contract awarded to Omnia Training, a consortium of companies, by the UK MoD for the British Army’s
Our news & analysis is now part of Defence Insight®
A Basic-level or higher Defence Insight subscription is now required to view this content.
More from Land Warfare
-
Europe’s eastern flank moves on air defence radars with wider efforts also underway
Air defence radars have become more important assets in the past year with incursions in NATO countries on Europe’s eastern flank highlighting the need.
-
Australia’s SM-2 land trial could reshape ADF medium-range air defence plans
The first ground launch of the SM-2 could offer Canberra a path to expand its missile defence capability by adapting systems already fielded across the ADF.
-
FIA 2026: MBDA launches low-cost interceptor for short-range air defence
At FIA 2026, MBDA launched its Counter Mass Interceptor (CMI) which the company says is a mass-producible, low-cost effector for fire-and-forget engagements at range and altitude.