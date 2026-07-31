July land forces roundup: UK outlines spending with details unveiled on Eurosatory vehicles

While June’s Eurosatory exhibition was followed by a subdued July in terms of land vehicle news, developments from the UK Ministry of Defence (MoD) on procurement plans, along with a major British Army training contract, stood out as highlights of the past month.

The UK’s Defence Investment Plan (DIP) arrived almost a year after the government released its Strategic Defence Review, which underpins it, but there was limited good news for the army on new spending, particularly for the Land Mobility Programme.

One standout development from July was the 15-year, £2 billion (US$2.7 billion) contract awarded to Omnia Training, a consortium of companies, by the UK MoD for the British Army’s