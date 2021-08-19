IDEF 2021: FNSS optimises Pars IV 6x6 variant for special operations

The Pars IV 6x6 has dual turrets for 360-degree coverage of targets in the special operations role. (Photo: Tayfun Ozberk)

New developments in the Turkish manufacturer's wheeled AFV range place emphasis on ballistic protection and mobility.

FNSS revealed the newest members of its Pars armoured vehicle family, the Pars IV 6x6 and Pars IV 8x8, at the IDEF 2021 show.

The PARS IV 6x6 special operations vehicle is intended to combine the survivability of an MRAP with the tactical mobility of a wheeled combat vehicle. It is designed to meet the tactical and operational needs of special military and internal security forces. During development, which began in 2019, all mine, IED and ballistic tests of the vehicle were carried out alongside end users.

'This is the only special operations armoured vehicle in the world with dual turrets. Turrets provide 360-degree coverage of adversary targets. It also provides greater protection against mines and other explosives,' the project's programme manager told Shephard.

He also underlined that it is closely tailored for special operations, saying: 'We designed Pars IV 6x6 in close coordination with the Turkish Armed Forces. It is particularly manufactured for the special operations.'

According to Shephard Defence Insight, a contract to deliver an initial batch of 12 Pars IV 6x6 vehicles to Turkish special forces is believed to have been awarded to FNSS in 2018. Deliveries of all 12 vehicles are expected to be complete by the end of 2021.

The Pars IV 8x8 Next Generation Wheeled Armoured Vehicle meanwhile has been developed by considering the requirements of different allied armies with an emphasis on high mobility.

It can operate day and night and in a range of terrains and weather conditions. Under armour, the two-seat driver cabin at the front of the vehicle offers more than 180 degrees of vision for the crew. Panoramic periscopes in front, as well as IR cameras at the front and rear, provide the driver and commander with broader field of vision. Operations may be completed securely under armour without having to open the hatch. The vehicle, which has the capacity to turn in a radius as long as its length, can manoeuvre in urban environments using an all-wheel steering system.

The vehicle, which is being prepared for the next phase of test and evaluation by the Presidency of Defence Industries and the Turkish Land Forces, will be subjected to ballistics, mine, IED, and mobility testing.