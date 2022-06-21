Eurosatory 2022: Nammo looks to extend artillery range with smarter 155mm rounds

It was hard to miss the array of heavy-duty 155mm artillery systems on display during Eurosatory 2022 last week. However, the ammunition used in these systems has so far received scant attention, especially as the war in Ukraine has evolved into a series of intensive artillery duels and diminishing ammunition stocks.

While the US Army is working on the Extended Range Cannon Artillery (ERCA) programme to provide it with a longer 58cal gun capable of firing over longer distances, Terry Russell, VP of business development for Nammo Defense Systems, noted the pressing need to modernise tactical fires too.

Russell suggested that most NATO artillery systems are still confined to a shortish range of about 20km, which leaves them vulnerable to counter-battery fire.

With this in mind, Nammo at Eurosatory 2022 showcased its portfolio of smarter artillery ammunition. Examples include the 155mm IM HE-ER (base-bleed), the 155mm HE-LR (rocket-assist) and the 155mm HE-ExR (ramjet) munitions.

These are designed to meet various international programmes, especially the Long-Range Precision Fires programme for the US Army.

The HE-ER variant uses base-bleed technology to extend the range of Nammo 155mm ammunition from 30km to 40km. ‘That gives us parity with the big adversaries that are out there right now,’ Russell remarked, by reducing the drag on the shell as it is fired.

The 155mm HE-ER round is likely to replace standard 20km-capable ammunition.

The HR-LR is powered by solid rocket propellent grain to provide additional propulsion and range. The round has an ignitor that lights the rocket motor inside.

'Generally, in the longer tube size you get the more pressure – that can severely damage some components if they are not engineered correctly’ — Terry Russell, VP business development, Nammo Defense Systems

Whereas an average 155mm round might reach 30km, range with the HR-LR more than doubles to around 70-85km. The US Army would fire the HE-LR round from the ERCA gun but the European version of the model is still being designed for the L52.

Asked by Shephard if the development of piecemeal parts for the European and US markets acts as a drag on production for Nammo, Russell answered in the affirmative, adding: ‘Generally, in the longer tube size you get the more pressure – that can severely damage some components if they are not engineered correctly.’

He continued: ‘The difference between the 52 and 58 calibre is some tens of thousands of PSI [pounds per square inch]. What’s acceptable [engineering] on the L52 might not be strong enough on a 58 calibre gun.’

Nammo also displayed its ramjet HE-ExR round that it is developing with Boeing.

‘It flies significantly faster than the other rounds, and much higher too,’ Russell claimed. ‘It’s early on in development. we’ve done short-range firing, and in two weeks we’ll be doing long-range firing of around 100km.’

Once the programme is completed, Nammo expects the ExR to reach ranges of 150km.

With its ultra-long range, a ramjet-powered artillery round has the potential to fundamentally change how artillery systems could be used in future.

‘As an artilleryman in the Cold War, we didn’t usually think about close air support,’ Russell said, ‘but it’ll become difficult when shooting this [ExR].’

Asked for his opinion on the paltry stockpiles of artillery munitions in NATO countries, given the urgent need for more to be supplied to Ukraine, he noted that ‘people had moved away from the thought of that [large reserves of ammunition], maybe since they discounted artillery with other new technologies that were emerging’.

In Ukraine, however, ‘they’re firing 30,000 rounds a week’.

