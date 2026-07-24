US Marine Corps aims to make drones as commonplace as rifles on the battlefield

The US Marine Corps (USMC) has been increasingly embracing the use of uncrewed aerial systems (UAS), deepening implementation to embed drones as a routine combat system rather than a niche technology across the Fleet Marine Force.

“Our goal is to make drones just like a rifle, a mortar, a machine gun”, Col H Parker Consaul, director of Marine Corps Robotics Integration Group (MCRIG), claimed in a recent press conference. “It is just another weapon system, another capability that our units have to employ.”

In order to expand UAS integration into combined-arms operations, the branch has been working on multiple lines of