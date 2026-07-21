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FIA 2026: MBDA launches low-cost interceptor for short-range air defence

21st July 2026 - 16:12 GMT | by Ian Parker in Farnborough

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MBDA’s CMI is seen here mounted above the company’s surface-launched ASRAAM on a land vehicle, but the system is platform-agnostic. (Photo: author)

At FIA 2026, MBDA launched its Counter Mass Interceptor (CMI) which the company says is a mass-producible, low-cost effector for fire-and-forget engagements at range and altitude.

Luke Webster, MBDA’s air dominance manager, sales and business development, told Shephard that CMI can tackle a broad spectrum of threats, noting that delivery time is 12 to 20 months from order and that the system is lower cost than its competitors, although he would not be drawn on specific figures.

The system is designed to be targeted at low-cost, high-volume Class 1 to 3 uncrewed aerial vehicles (UAVs), as well as helicopters and cruise missiles. The CMI is “cost comparative”, providing point defence, critical infrastructure protection and mobile short-range air defence.

It is intended to be platform-agnostic and is likely to be deployed in Ukraine in about 18 months. 

The fully autonomous CMI can be deployed alongside MBDA’s SL-ASRAAM missile to provide multi-layer defence and Is “shoot-and-scoot” capable. A fully passive option Is available, and it can form part of the company’s Sky Warden counter-UAS capability. 

CMI can be installed on land vehicles and uncrewed surface vessels, or containerised to provide high-volume loadouts for novel applications and to further increase magazine depth. The interceptor itself features a blast fragmentation warhead and IR seeker, and is steered via its canards.

Engagement is possible in excess of 6km both in altitude and range, said the company. Capable of day and night operation, it has 360-degree coverage and “will be spiral developed through-life to keep pace with threats and to suit end users’ requirements”.

Propulsion is provided by a 122mm solid fuel rocket motor and the missile is cued by either an electro-optical camera or radar. All-up weight is 53kg and length 2,300mm. Training on the system is said to be “low burden”.

Shephard’s Farnborough International Airshow coverage is sponsored by MBDA

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Ian Parker

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Ian Parker

Ian Parker became an aerospace and defence journalist in 1980 on Flight International and started …

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