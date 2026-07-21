FIA 2026: MBDA launches low-cost interceptor for short-range air defence
Luke Webster, MBDA’s air dominance manager, sales and business development, told Shephard that CMI can tackle a broad spectrum of threats, noting that delivery time is 12 to 20 months from order and that the system is lower cost than its competitors, although he would not be drawn on specific figures.
The system is designed to be targeted at low-cost, high-volume Class 1 to 3 uncrewed aerial vehicles (UAVs), as well as helicopters and cruise missiles. The CMI is “cost comparative”, providing point defence, critical infrastructure protection and mobile short-range air defence.
It is intended to be platform-agnostic and is likely to be deployed in Ukraine in about 18 months.
The fully autonomous CMI can be deployed alongside MBDA’s SL-ASRAAM missile to provide multi-layer defence and Is “shoot-and-scoot” capable. A fully passive option Is available, and it can form part of the company’s Sky Warden counter-UAS capability.
CMI can be installed on land vehicles and uncrewed surface vessels, or containerised to provide high-volume loadouts for novel applications and to further increase magazine depth. The interceptor itself features a blast fragmentation warhead and IR seeker, and is steered via its canards.
Engagement is possible in excess of 6km both in altitude and range, said the company. Capable of day and night operation, it has 360-degree coverage and “will be spiral developed through-life to keep pace with threats and to suit end users’ requirements”.
Propulsion is provided by a 122mm solid fuel rocket motor and the missile is cued by either an electro-optical camera or radar. All-up weight is 53kg and length 2,300mm. Training on the system is said to be “low burden”.
Shephard’s Farnborough International Airshow coverage is sponsored by MBDA
More from Farnborough International Airshow 2026 | View all news
-
FIA 2026: Honeywell Aerospace targets expansion following June spin-off
Honeywell Aerospace charted its growth strategy as a standalone company, with CEO Jim Currier pointing to record defence budgets and a $19 billion backlog as drivers of expansion.
-
FIA 2026: Malloy eyes NATO expansion and Australia for T-150 as it scales up technology
BAE Systems’ Malloy Aeronautics is seeking to expand the international customer base for its T-150 heavy-lift UAV, with NATO users beginning to adopt the platform and Australia identified as a key prospective market.
-
FIA 2026: Embraer, Anduril sign agreement to develop cruise missile launch capability for the C-390
The Brazilian airframer and US developer have announced plans to offer a palletised launch system for the twinjet tactical airlifter.
-
FIA 2026: Tekever targets British Army’s Project Nyx with hydraulic-powered AR6 drone
As Tekever positions its newly revealed UK-sovereign, autonomous heavy-lift drone family for the British Army's Project Nyx, the company is also eyeing an international future for the capability.
-
FIA 2026: Boeing pitches Ghost Bat as mature answer to growing CCA demand
Boeing said demand for collaborative combat aircraft could outstrip what any single supplier can provide, as BAE Systems and Anduril unveiled new platforms at Farnborough International Airshow 2026.