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  • FIA 2026: Tekever targets British Army’s Project Nyx with hydraulic-powered AR6 drone

FIA 2026: Tekever targets British Army’s Project Nyx with hydraulic-powered AR6 drone

23rd July 2026 - 11:58 GMT | by Matty Todhunter in Farnborough, UK

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The AR6 features a unique digital displacement hydraulic power train. (Photo: Tekever)

As Tekever positions its newly revealed UK-sovereign, autonomous heavy-lift drone family for the British Army’s Project Nyx, the company is also eyeing an international future for the capability.

Tekever has taken the wraps off its AR6 family of autonomous heavy-lift systems at this week’s Farnborough Airshow 2026. The use cases for the systems include contested logistics, such as ship-to-shore logistics operations, combat casualty evaluation and autonomous wingman concepts, such as those of Project Nyx, a British Army effort to develop a highly autonomous, sovereign system to be paired with a crewed Apache AH-64E attack helicopter.

Uniquely, the AR6 features a digital displacement hydraulic power train comprising a central displacement hydraulic pump that connects to the internal combustion engine’s rotating shaft, thereby transferring power to the quadcopter’s four hydraulic motors. Tekever and Flowcopter, with which

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Matty Todhunter

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Matty Todhunter

Matty Todhunter is the Air Desk Lead & Senior UAV Analyst for Defence Insight. He won …

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