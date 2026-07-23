FIA 2026: Tekever targets British Army’s Project Nyx with hydraulic-powered AR6 drone
Tekever has taken the wraps off its AR6 family of autonomous heavy-lift systems at this week’s Farnborough Airshow 2026. The use cases for the systems include contested logistics, such as ship-to-shore logistics operations, combat casualty evaluation and autonomous wingman concepts, such as those of Project Nyx, a British Army effort to develop a highly autonomous, sovereign system to be paired with a crewed Apache AH-64E attack helicopter.
Uniquely, the AR6 features a digital displacement hydraulic power train comprising a central displacement hydraulic pump that connects to the internal combustion engine’s rotating shaft, thereby transferring power to the quadcopter’s four hydraulic motors. Tekever and Flowcopter, with which
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