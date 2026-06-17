Eurosatory 2026: Nordic CV90 contract to be signed this year as best offer submitted

The Nordic Programme, which will see four countries collectively buy BAE Systems Hägglunds CV90 MkIV tracked vehicles, is expected to be signed this year and will be for more than 400 vehicles, according to company director of business development, Peter Nygren. The total spend on this procurement, according to Shephard’s Defence Insight, is therefore likely to amount to billions of dollars.

Norway, Finland, Sweden and Lithuania are in the programme, with Estonia dropping out earlier this year. The countries will collectively purchase an almost totally common platform to CV90 MkIV standard that is almost identical to the Dutch version.

Nygren said the high level of commonality across the joint procurement is seen as key to meet the lowest cost point. He noted there were also opportunities for other forces, such as the British Army which has an IFV-shaped hole, but there were limitations.

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“Other nations will be invited to join the programme and we invite the UK to talk to the Swedish procurement agency [FMV] which is leading the procurement, but our existing customers are a priority,” Nygren said.

“Our order book is full but we can do it as joint procurement if it is the one product with minimal changes. We sent the best and final offer to the customer on 16 June and the contract will be signed this year.”

BAE Systems Hägglunds has invested €300 million (US$347.94 million) to expand capacity and is looking to invest another €150 million. The company regards partnering with local industry as also key to meeting high demand alongside dual sourcing of systems to ensure security of supply. To meet a likely surge in manufacturing the company has begun building long lead items at its own risk.

The first phase of the programme will be for infantry fighting vehicles, while the second phase will look to other variants. It means if the UK is look to joining the Nordic Programme as a solution, there would need to be rapid movement on the procurement process; an action any seasoned observer of UK procurement would doubt.

Related Programmes in Defence Insight

CV90 (Nordic Programme) [Sweden]

CV90 (Nordic Programme) [Lithuania]

CV90 (Nordic Programme) [Finland]

Related Equipment in Defence Insight

CV90