Eurosatory 2026: AM General’s Hawkeye gains traction as JLTV A2 targets 2027 FRP

AM General announced an order from Kosovo for its Hawkeye 105mm mobile howitzer system (MHS) in December last year and the company has now disclosed that this was for six systems with another six expected to be ordered this month. The system is built on the High-Mobility Multipurpose Wheeled Vehicle (HMMWV or Humvee).

The company is also planning a live fire demonstration of the system for 12 potential customers in July, with two systems in Camp Guernsey, Wyoming, and is planning to send two systems to Taiwan in September or October with discussions still ongoing.

John Chadbourne, AM General executive VP of business development, said the first deliveries to Kosovo were expected to take place in early 2027.

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“There is a tremendous momentum on the Hawkeye and getting that first Kosovo sale really kind of got people fired up about it,” Chadbourne said.

“We had a system in Ukraine for a year and they are actually sending a pretty large contingent out there. A lot of the adjustments we made to the system were based on the feedback the Ukrainians gave us for the year of combat but it was nothing to do with the soft recoil; it was a redundancy issue, and the hydraulic lines like to put some protection in.”

Another key programme for the company is the US Army’s Medium Modular Equipment Transport Trailer (M-METT) requirement which is for a large logistics uncrewed ground vehicle (UGV). Again, this is reaching for the venerable and proven Humvee platform as part of the bid.

It has partnered with Carnegie Robotics for robotic and autonomy functions and also with Textron Systems. The partnership was downselected for the requirement and is working towards a plan to be able to deliver four prototypes in January.

The US Army describes the planned vehicle as “managing operational energy, transporting critical supplies to mounted and dismounted units in hostile environments, and supporting casualty evacuations”.

JLTV A2 on AM General’s stand at Eurosatory 2026. (Photo: author)

AM General believes its offering can carry a payload of 3t but could also serve multiple roles including providing a counter-uncrewed aerial system (CUAS) capability, such as what was displayed at Eurosatory 2026 where it was fitted with an Arquus remote-controlled weapon station.

Chadbourne said the first contract signature for an international sale of its version of the Joint Light Tactical Vehicle, designated JLTV A2, could be signed with Canada, with the buyer and seller “just working through the offset part of the contract”.

“We are starting to ramp up production now so by the end of this year, we’ll be producing eight a day and early into 2027 we expect we’ll go all the way into full-rate production, which would be between 11 and 15 vehicles per day,” Chadbourne said.

“[There is interest] from Albania for 30 vehicles and Israeli representatives were recently out to visit as we finally got permission to let international customers see the factory where we’re producing vehicles.”

Related Programmes in Defence Insight

Medium Modular Equipment Transport Trailer (M-METT)[US]

JLTV A2 [Canada]

JLTV (US Navy) (Batch 2) [US]

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JLTV/L-ATV

HMMWV