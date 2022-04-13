US Army to downselect CATV supplier by late June

Indian Army receives a mix of wheeled armoured vehicles
The Indian Army continues on its merry path to indigenous production with an induction ceremony for several new types of equipment, including armoured vehicles.
After concluding the testing phase of the Cold Weather All-Terrain Vehicle (CATV) programme in January, the US Army is preparing the next steps of this effort and intends to downselect the supplier by late June.
An official spokesperson for the US Army Program Executive Office for Combat Support & Combat Service Support (PEO CS&CSS) confirmed to Shephard that the programme remains on track. ‘We continue to anticipate achieving First Unit Equipped in August 2023,’ he explained.
The branch has solicited funds for the CATV both in FY2022 and FY2023. The official for the PEO CS&CSS explained that the FY2022 federal
The Philippines has received its first ever mine detection vehicles, but handheld mine detectors are proving more elusive.
UralVagonZavod is set to commence live-fire trials of a family of armed uncrewed ground vehicles based on the T-72 MBT chassis. This design approach has a cheaper development path, but creates an overly heavy platform with operational limitations.
With Morocco’s armoured vehicles fleet ageing, Nexter reportedly intends to offer its VBCI infantry fighting vehicle. But is the North African country interested, and what is the possible competition for Nexter?
Although climate change has been a global concern in the last decades, recently it became a pressing issue for the military and defence domains.
The British Army has exercised an option for 100 more Boxer vehicles, on top of the first lot of 523 vehicles originally envisaged in the 2019 contract.