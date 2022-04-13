US Army to downselect CATV supplier by late June

After concluding the testing phase of the Cold Weather All-Terrain Vehicle (CATV) programme in January, the US Army is preparing the next steps of this effort and intends to downselect the supplier by late June.

An official spokesperson for the US Army Program Executive Office for Combat Support & Combat Service Support (PEO CS&CSS) confirmed to Shephard that the programme remains on track. ‘We continue to anticipate achieving First Unit Equipped in August 2023,’ he explained.

The branch has solicited funds for the CATV both in FY2022 and FY2023. The official for the PEO CS&CSS explained that the FY2022 federal