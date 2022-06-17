Eurosatory 2022: Saab Barracuda debuts 'Harry Potter-style invisibility cloak'

The Barracuda division of Swedish aerospace and defence manufacturer Saab has created a new item of clothing called Soldier System, designed to obscure a range of optics such as ultraviolet and IR.

Speaking to Shephard following the launch of Soldier System at Eurosatory 2022, Saab Barracuda sales and marketing director Lars Fernström provided more information on the protective and lightweight cloak.

Soldier System weighs 600g and can be stuffed into a pack to reduce the carrying burden for personnel. It is a double-sided square measuring 2m x 2m, which can be snapped together with buttons to form a cloak, secured to a helmet, or draped over a fixed position to hide its user from sensors.

Individual Soldier Systems can be connected to form a larger sheet that can cover a larger area or be draped over a vehicle to conceal it from sensors.

Comparison of an ordinary uniform versus the use of the Soldier System using a thermal sensor. (Photo: Saab)

The pattern and colour used on one side of the system can be changed to meet user requirements, while the reverse side is designed to be used at night.

Fernström described the system as being like 'Harry Potter’s invisibility cloak' as it obscures the user from UV, visible light, near-IR, short-wave IR, and day and night thermal imagers.

Saab worked with end-users to develop the system and can now start taking orders.