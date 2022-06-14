Eurosatory 2022: Excalibur Army introduces Morana Howitzer

The Czech Company Excalibur Army launched its new wheeled self-propelled howitzer Morana on 13 June during the Eurosatory Exhibition in Paris.

The system provides fully automatic reloading and gun guidance and features a 155 mm weapon system with a 52 calibre barrel and is mounted on a Tatra Force 8x8 chassis.

The howitzer is also equipped with a remote-controlled weapon station and a 12.7 mm machine gun for self-protection.

A press release from the Czechoslovak Group (CSG), of which the Excalibur Army is part, pointed out that Morana combines the advantages of lightweight wheeled self-propelled artillery systems with heavy artillery capabilities.

The vehicle carries driver, commander and operator, with the combat turret being fully controlled directly from the cabin.

‘The crew is therefore constantly protected during the movement of the howitzer and during its operation and combat deployment’, it was highlighted in the press release.

