Italy expects new armoured vehicle prototypes

28th February 2022 - 09:00 GMT | by Tim Fish in Auckland

The 8x8 VBM Freccia family of vehicles is expected to be the workhorse of the Italian Army's armoured brigades. (Photo: CIO)

More details have emerged about the contract CIO was awarded in December 2021 for new 8x8 VBM Combat Plus variant armoured vehicles for the Italian Army.

New armoured vehicle prototypes for the Italian Army are expected to be delivered between 2024 and 2026.

A spokesperson from prime contractor CIO told Shephard that the contract to deliver the prototypes, which was signed in December 2021 with the Italian MoD’s Land Armaments Directorate, is worth €400 million ($445 million).

The deal includes the development of the three prototypes: a Command Post variant; a Mortar Carrier variant of the 8x8 Veicolo blindato medio (VBM) Freccia Combat Plus; and a new 10x10 rescue and recovery vehicle.

However, the spokesperson added that series production of the vehicles will come under a

