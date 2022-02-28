Italy expects new armoured vehicle prototypes

The Netherlands increases accuracy with Smart Shooter
Smart Shooter has received an order from the Dutch military to provide its Smash AD solution for operational use.
New armoured vehicle prototypes for the Italian Army are expected to be delivered between 2024 and 2026.
A spokesperson from prime contractor CIO told Shephard that the contract to deliver the prototypes, which was signed in December 2021 with the Italian MoD’s Land Armaments Directorate, is worth €400 million ($445 million).
The deal includes the development of the three prototypes: a Command Post variant; a Mortar Carrier variant of the 8x8 Veicolo blindato medio (VBM) Freccia Combat Plus; and a new 10x10 rescue and recovery vehicle.
However, the spokesperson added that series production of the vehicles will come under a
An Australian-made lithium-ion battery will power the AS21 Redback IFV in tests with the Republic of Korea Army.
A Brazilian Army task force is working on possible courses of action to phase out the VBTP EE-11 Urutu APC, with options to be proposed by February 2023.
Pictures of soldiers operating the rifles during training in Caylus camp were released by the French Army.
KPE announced the delivery of winterised variants of Paramount Group’s Marauder that were locally manufactured at the company’s production facility in Kazakhstan.
The S-400 will play a key role in India's national air defence network, but it fears American sanctions, especially as Russia agitates against Ukraine.