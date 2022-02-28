Italy expects new armoured vehicle prototypes

New armoured vehicle prototypes for the Italian Army are expected to be delivered between 2024 and 2026.

A spokesperson from prime contractor CIO told Shephard that the contract to deliver the prototypes, which was signed in December 2021 with the Italian MoD’s Land Armaments Directorate, is worth €400 million ($445 million).

The deal includes the development of the three prototypes: a Command Post variant; a Mortar Carrier variant of the 8x8 Veicolo blindato medio (VBM) Freccia Combat Plus; and a new 10x10 rescue and recovery vehicle.

However, the spokesperson added that series production of the vehicles will come under a