WDS 2022: John Cockerill unveils i-X

John Cockerill Defense unveiled a new wheeled armoured vehicle on 6 March during the first day of the World Defense Show in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

The vehicle is called i-X and is designed as a light armoured platform with a modular turret for intercepting enemy forces. Representatives of John Cockerill claimed that i-X can reach unrivalled speeds with excellent mobility on any type of terrain.

‘We wanted the Cockerill i-X to be a breakthrough combat system for territorial defence interception — able to engage and defeat, by controlled means of force, any incoming threats before they reach their objective,’ Thierry Renaudin, president of John Cockerill Defense, claimed during the unveiling presentation.

He added: ‘The Cockerill i-X embodies the essence of the operational superiority factors to be mastered on the battlespace using higher velocity, firepower, stealth and embedded [artificial] intelligence... It will change the rules of land engagement.’

JOHN COCKERILL I-X: SELECTED SPECIFICATIONS Top Speed 200km/h (paved surface), 160km/h (desert terrain) Range 600km (30km in full-electric mode) Armour Protection NATO Level 2 STANAG 4569 Turret Movement -10°/+60°

Source: John Cockerill Defense

In the design of i-X, John Cockerill Defense placed an emphasis on stealth performance. The vehicle is equipped with adaptive camouflage, and can also perform modification of its own IR and acoustic signature.

Three turret configurations are available, each of them retractable to facilitate stealth movement. One includes a 25mm automatic cannon with 120 rounds and a secondary 7.62mm machine gun; a second uses a 30x113mm automatic cannon (also with 120 rounds) plus a secondary 7.62mm machine gun; and the third employs two to four ATGMs and a secondary 12.7mm machine gun.

The i-X is powered by a hybrid engine, but more notable is a focus on sensor and weapon integration. The human-machine interface is based on the Cockerill Smart Helmet which provides 360° situational awareness and it obtains merged information from a stabilised TV/IR gimbal with AI support for data processing. At the same time, data can be shared with other i-X vehicles to improve combat decision-making.

The concept of a very mobile, light but high-firepower land vehicle appears highly feasible, as many modern conflicts (especially in the Middle East and North Africa in countries such as Syria and Libya) have shown that even DIY pickups with heavy weapons installed can be very effective, even in combat against regular armed forces using heavy armoured vehicles.

If i-X reaches mass production, a vehicle with an ATGM or automatic gun on a retractable turret, with a capacity to achieve up to 200km/h, could prove to be a very interesting asset for many militaries in the Middle East.