Eurosatory 2022: First aid on the front lines with new Griffon San

The new SAN ambulance variant of the Griffon armoured vehicle has recently been qualified by the French procurement agency according to the framework set by the Scorpion programme.

The Griffon, designed by GME EBMR, the Nexter, Arquus and Thales JV, is a 24t multi-role armoured vehicle integrated into the Scorpion information system.

As part of the Scorpion programme, a total of 1,872 Griffon vehicles are to be delivered to the French Army, the first delivery started in 2019. The first delivery of the SAN version is scheduled in 2023.

The purpose of the SAN version of the Griffon is to ensure the recovery and evacuation of injured personnel on the battlefield.

It provides evacuated personnel and the onboard medical team with greatly improved protection, mobility and conditions for performing medical procedures when compared to the existing resources.

The Griffon platform has been modified to fulfil a range of roles including troop transport, command post, communication relay, artillery observation and as a 120mm mortar platform.

As reported by Shephard, Nexter showcased a number of its armoured vehicles this week at Eurosatory, including the Griffon VBMR 6x6.

