Nexter ramps up vehicle production under Scorpion programme

In May 2015, at the end of production of 730 VBCIs for the French Army, Nexter only had 750 employees on site at its Roanne factory in southeastern France. This has already increased to 1,360 six years later, thanks to orders placed under the Scorpion programme.

As part of this effort, 92 Griffon VBMRs were delivered in 2019, followed by 128 in 2020, with 119 planned for 2021 (89 have already been handed over to the DGA procurement agency), out of a total of 1,872 ordered. Alongside the baseline infantry version (built in several sub-variants to carry eight dismounts, snipers, or an MMP missile launcher), Nexter has delivered …