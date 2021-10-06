Nexter ramps up vehicle production under Scorpion programme

Penske and Hanwha join efforts for LAND 400 Phase 3 bid
Penske Australia will assemble engines and transmissions and integrate them locally into complete power packs for the Hanwha’s AS21 Redback vehicles.
In May 2015, at the end of production of 730 VBCIs for the French Army, Nexter only had 750 employees on site at its Roanne factory in southeastern France. This has already increased to 1,360 six years later, thanks to orders placed under the Scorpion programme.
As part of this effort, 92 Griffon VBMRs were delivered in 2019, followed by 128 in 2020, with 119 planned for 2021 (89 have already been handed over to the DGA procurement agency), out of a total of 1,872 ordered. Alongside the baseline infantry version (built in several sub-variants to carry eight dismounts, snipers, or an MMP missile launcher), Nexter has delivered …
Thales Australia will manufacture components for the Rheinmetall MK 30-2 30mm cannon that will equip the Boxer CRV.
Lithuania's Defence Materiel Agency signed a €19 million contract with Heckler & Koch. Deliveries will take place from 2022 to 2023.
Senop expands its portfolio with two new products thanks to Finnish IFV order.
Following a long process of development, acquisition and trials the US Army is proceeding with full-rate production of its new two-channel software-defined radios that will fully integrate frontline units into the Integrated Tactical Network.