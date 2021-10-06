To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Nexter ramps up vehicle production under Scorpion programme

6th October 2021 - 12:34 GMT | by Jean-Marc Tanguy in Roanne

Nexter's Scorpion line-up, from left to right: Leclerc, Jaguar, Griffon and Serval. (Photo: author)

Nexter expects to deliver an initial 20 Jaguar EBRC 6x6 vehicles to the French Army this year, followed by the first Serval VBMR multirole 4x4s in 2022.

In May 2015, at the end of production of 730 VBCIs for the French Army, Nexter only had 750 employees on site at its Roanne factory in southeastern France. This has already increased to 1,360 six years later, thanks to orders placed under the Scorpion programme.

As part of this effort, 92 Griffon VBMRs were delivered in 2019, followed by 128 in 2020, with 119 planned for 2021 (89 have already been handed over to the DGA procurement agency), out of a total of 1,872 ordered. Alongside the baseline infantry version (built in several sub-variants to carry eight dismounts, snipers, or an MMP missile launcher), Nexter has delivered …

