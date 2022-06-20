Eurosatory 2022: AM General looks to attract US partner nations with Humvee Saber

Indiana-based AM General gave a European debut to its Humvee Saber light tactical vehicle last week during Eurosatory 2022, with CEO Jim Cannon telling Shephard the company hopes to attract US partner nation customers.

The vehicle on show in Paris featured an Elta North America C-UAS system – demonstrating the range of payloads the Humvee Saber can carry — and AM General also collaborated with the Mandus Group and UK-based Supacat to showcase soft-recoil technology on an HMT Extenda Mk2.

The Humvee Saber was the first new vehicle the company had designed in decades and it sits between the Oshkosh Joint Light Tactical Vehicle (JLTV) and AM General HMMWV in size.

Cannon explained that the vehicle features a whole-design armoured capsule built using 'exotic materials', offering JLTV-like protection to its operators but at a lower price point.

Commenting on the market for the vehicle, Cannon said: 'There's not a specific programme with the US military we're targeting.

'We're looking to attract a lot of American allied partners. Because if you want that survivability, but cost is a concern, and you want still the mobility that a lighter vehicle gives you, we think it's perfectly placed.'

Based on the HMMWV platform, the Humvee Saber features an IMMI MBrace occupant protection system for head and neck protection and a situational awareness package from ArmorWorks, allowing for multiple fields-of-view options with thermal and IR cameras.

Stressing the vehicle's versatility, Cannon said the company could integrate other packages onto the vehicle, such as launchers for loitering munitions — something AM General is already working on — or traditional weapons as in a gun truck.

He noted: 'Humvee has been deployed in over 70 countries. People know how to do maintenance on Humvees. There are a lot of spare parts for Humvees available, and as much as possible, we've tried to standardise the automotive [components] powertrain, suspension, [etc.], to be very similar to the Humvee.

'Now, it's a different vehicle. But if you can do maintenance on a Humvee, and if you've got all the critical spare parts for Humvee, you can keep the Humvee Saber rolling.'

Cannon added that this was a benefit as defence budgets continue to be strained.

AM General intends to bring to market a heavier version of the vehicle, called the Humvee Saber Enhanced Survivability, in around 18 months.

'There's no set programme requirement that we're going after. Instead, we're innovating.' — Jim Cannon, AM General CEO

Asked if he saw existing HMMWV operators as a good market for the Humvee Saber, Cannon said that while the Saber offers new options for customers who want to move up the chain in terms of protection, for customers who wish to recapitalise their HMMWVs, AM General can work with them to do that from new drivetrains to new-build vehicles.

Cannon added: 'If they're looking at moving up into that higher under blast protection, more survivability, it's a [Humvee Saber] super affordable option compared to a JLTV or JLTV-like option.

'If they've got Humvees now, they know how to do the maintenance on them. A lot of the spare parts, as much as possible, are directly interchangeable. It would be the ideal target.'

Cannon said the other innovation on show at its booth, soft-recoil technology, 'fits perfectly' into what the company is doing with Saber, by highlighting the ability to put bigger guns onto lighter vehicles.

Using the soft-recoil technology, a 105mm howitzer has also been integrated onto the HMMWV platform.

Asked about opportunities in the US market, Cannon explained: 'With the US military now, both the products you see here, the Humvee safer and soft recoil, we're not pursuing a dedicated programme of records. There's no set programme requirement that we're going after. Instead, we're innovating.

'We're trying to show the US military what's capable, perhaps that influences future requirements, but there are several really large programmes with the US military that are going to competition in our space.'

AM General is looking to an upcoming competition to re-compete the manufacture of the JLTV and potentially unseat the vehicle's current builder Oshkosh.

Cannon said while it was difficult to 'unseat an incumbent', AM General could 'absolutely make that vehicle.

Cannon added that the company would also be interested in future work on the US's Common Tactical Truck requirement to replace its heavy-wheeled vehicle fleet.

