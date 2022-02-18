To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Will US Army go hybrid-electric in next JLTV buy?

18th February 2022 - 13:00 GMT | by Flavia Camargos Pereira in Kansas City

The JLTV is a family of vehicles for various roles. (Photo: Oshkosh Defense)

The US Army has allocated $7.3 billion to purchase 15,425 JLTVs, potentially including hybrid or electric-drive vehicles to reduce fuel consumption.

The US Army is seeking ways to improve its Joint Light Tactical Vehicle (JLTV) while maintaining its affordability and has released on 9 February an RfP for a $7.3 billion follow-on contract to purchase 15,425 platforms and 7,644 JLTV trailers.

The goal is procuring a vehicle possibly featuring hybridisation or electrification to reduce fuel consumption in line with the new Climate Strategy from the US Army.

The recompete programme will comprise a single five-year requirements contract with initial deliveries scheduled to take place 18 months after the deal is awarded.

Michael Sprang, project manager for the JLTV Joint Program Office

