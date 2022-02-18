Will US Army go hybrid-electric in next JLTV buy?

Northrop Grumman gains NGHTS production contract
Northrop Grumman will produce its Next Generation Targeting Handheld System for the USMC.
The US Army is seeking ways to improve its Joint Light Tactical Vehicle (JLTV) while maintaining its affordability and has released on 9 February an RfP for a $7.3 billion follow-on contract to purchase 15,425 platforms and 7,644 JLTV trailers.
The goal is procuring a vehicle possibly featuring hybridisation or electrification to reduce fuel consumption in line with the new Climate Strategy from the US Army.
The recompete programme will comprise a single five-year requirements contract with initial deliveries scheduled to take place 18 months after the deal is awarded.
Michael Sprang, project manager for the JLTV Joint Program Office
Already have an account? Log in
Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account
Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.
Northrop Grumman will produce its Next Generation Targeting Handheld System for the USMC.
BAE Systems is set to provide artillery and howitzer components and armoured vehicle weapons systems for the British Army, including 105mm Light Gun spares.
South Korea is particularly interested in the technology and design of the AS21 Redback that was offered to Australia.
A prototype device converts aluminium into hydrogen fuel by a reaction with water in any form — even urine.
The deliveries will comprise 1,134 VT4s, 116 Griffons, 18 Jaguars and 120 VBL Ultimas, as well as 243 Hornet remote-controlled weapon stations.
The SPYDER-AIO integrates all the functions of a SPYDER GBAD system onto one platform.