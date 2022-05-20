AM General sheds light on Humvee Saber

Shephard learned during the Modern Day Marine exhibition in Washington DC on 10-12 May that AM General aims to have a working prototype of its new Humvee Saber light tactical vehicle ready by Q3 2022.

Company representatives said that the ‘go-anywhere, do-anything’ Saber (based on the AM General 13-Series HMMWV chassis) offers 360° of kinetic and glass protection, including under-vehicle blast protection for the front and rear wheels as well as the centre undercarriage.

AM General teamed up with ArmorWorks on the seating system, which replaces the backseat windows with a 60°-120° field-of-view live feed of the outside environment via