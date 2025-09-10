DSEI 2025: Trials completed for new version of Tridon air defence gun

BAE Systems Bofors has revealed to Shephard that the first example of the 40mm Tridon Mk2 underwent a series of trials in Sweden in mid-2025 to demonstrate its capabilities against a range of aerial threats including uncrewed aerial vehicles (UAVs).

The first technology demonstrator was completed last year. Late in 2024, BAE Systems Bofors signed an agreement with the Swedish Defence Material Administration to push the development of the Tridon Mk2 to meet the requirements of the Swedish Army for a mobile air defence system.

In February 2025, Sweden announced it would provide Ukraine with air defence systems worth SEK1.2 billion (US$113 million), including Saab RBS-70 surface-to-air missiles (SAM) and Tridon Mk2 40mm defence systems.

The Tridon Mk2 consists of a 6×6 or 8×8 cross-country truck, on the rear of which is mounted a flat rack fitted with a BAE Systems Bofors modified Mk4 naval gun armed with the combat proven 40mm L/70 gun. The empty cartridge cases are ejected forwards through the lower part of the turret.

The turret has all electric elevation and traverse, while a sensor package is mounted on the roof of the turret which consists of day/night cameras and a laser rangefinder. The system operator is seated in the cab of the vehicle.

Traverse is 360° with elevation limits from -20° to +80°, and it carries 100 rounds of ready use ammunition.

The 40mm gun of the Tridon Mk2 can fire the complete suite of 40mm L/70 ammunition including the Bofors 3P Mk2 programmable all-target ammunition with six modes of operation. This has a muzzle velocity of 1,012m/s and is fitted with 0.975kg of PNX high explosive (HE) which is insensitive munition (IM) compliant.

There is also an IM-compliant armour-piercing fin-stabilised discarding sabot-tracer (APFSDS-T) round which has a muzzle velocity of 1,495m/s and will penetrate over 150mm of rolled homogenous armour (RHA).

A key feature of the Tridon Mk2 is its modular design that allows it to be mounted on a variety of platforms. It can also be deployed on the ground as a standalone system as it has its own integrated power supply.

The BAE Systems Bofors 40mm Mk4 naval gun has already been ordered by many countries including Belgium, Brazil, Colombia, Finland, Japan, Netherlands, Sweden and the UK, the latter for its Type 31 frigates.

The original Tridon Mk1 was developed around 30 years ago and integrated the original 40mm L70 gun onto the rear of a Volvo 6×6 all-terrain vehicle to meet the requirements of the Swedish coastal artillery which was subsequently disbanded.

