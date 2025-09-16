DSEI 2025: UK’s new Air Chief Marshal outlines nuclear, space and IAMD as three key priorities for RAF

The new UK Royal Air Force (RAF)’s Air Chf Mshl Harvey Smyth has outlined his main areas of focus in the role since taking over from now Chief of the Defence Staff, Sir Richard Knighton, at DSEI.

To increase the “RAF focus and pace in the near term”, Smyth noted the three areas he would focus on during his tenure: nuclear deterrence, integrated air and missile defence (IAMD) and space.

Following its outline in the Strategic Defence Review (SDR), the UK government committed in June 2025 to buy up to 12 F-35A aircraft, bolstering its nuclear deterrence capabilities and warfighting readiness. It also stated it would formally join NATO’s dual capable aircraft (DCA) nuclear sharing mission.

Related Articles

UK to purchase 12 F-35A aircraft to strengthen nuclear deterrence

The UK is the only country with a declared strategic nuclear deterrent assigned to the defence of NATO – what the SDR called the “cornerstone of its commitment”.

Smyth pressed the point that the RAF would build up its “nuclear IQ” to train and certify individuals in the air force around handling and using the “nuclear enterprise”.

For IAMD, the military leader said the RAF’s focus would be twofold with a focus on multi-domain integration. In the near-term, it would look to optimise the RAF’s current C2 capabilities and integrate air platforms like the E-7 Wedgetail airborne early warning (AEW&C) aircraft into its fleet, after its first public flight at RIAT 2025.

The E-7 programme had already experienced extensive delays, with the aircraft now expected to reach IOC by 2026. The RAF will have three E-7 aircraft in its fleet by next year, officials have previously stated.

Space control and decision advantage are priorities

As for space, Smyth noted that “space underpins deterrence in all domains, and is the key step to our ambition of delivering a proper integrated force to build such space capability”.

The RAF’s investment priorities, he added, would be around space control and decision advantage – something which the UK has sought to boost investment in in recent years.

The UK Ministry of Defence (MoD) recently awarded Airbus the Oberon contract in February to design two Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR) satellites for space-based intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR) capabilities.

While future technologies, such as AI and autonomy, remained important to the future of the RAF and would “complement” the RAF’s warfighting capabilities, Smyth added that the air force’s focus should remain on its people, infrastructure and enablers – albeit while being “extremely clear” and focused on its operational priorities.

“We cannot be seduced away from these foundational areas by new, shiny equipment programmes; building readiness and resilience in these key areas is fundamental to our ability in the air force to fly and fight,” he emphasised.

Shephard’s DSEI 2025 coverage is sponsored by:

Related Programmes in Defence Insight

F-35A [United Kingdom]

Related Equipment in Defence Insight

F-35A